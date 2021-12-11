Graciele Lacerda says she’s not jealous of Zezé’s relationship with Zilu – Entertainment

Graciele Lacerda said she is not jealous of Zezé Di Camargo, who is still in contact with his ex-wife, Zilu Godói, even after the divorce. The statement took place this Friday (10) in a conversation with followers who questioned whether the influencer saw a problem in their relationship.

“I think it’s super normal for them to talk because, after all, they have children and were married. I’m mature and well resolved enough to understand and respect that. Too bad that doesn’t happen more often because there’s still hurts and resentment. Life is so short, we must seek to be happy and have peace,” posted Graciele.

In another post on Instagram stories, Zezé’s businesswoman and fiancée also commented on Zezé saying she still loves Zilu. “Of course not, people. There are several ways to love. There is love for children, love for friends, love for brothers, love for father and mother, love for men and women and love for the people who were important in our life. Zezé he has a beautiful heart and a love for people in general that I admire a lot. It wouldn’t be different to feel for a person who was very important and who gave three special children. He and I are very similar in this respect. Love is what moves us.” , he wrote.

