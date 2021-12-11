Grêmio and Bahia ended up being the last two teams to be relegated in the Brasileirão Serie A. The two clubs have certain similarities, both decided to attack CBF. In fact, Romildo Bolzan (President of Grêmio) and Guilherme Bellintani (President of Bahia) exchanged barbs with each other.

“Grêmio documents every game that feels harmed. Make complaints and receive responses. The Ombudsman has confessed errors of arbitration with the entire process of reanalysis. Grêmio is publicly denouncing the fear of the game with Bahia”, said Romildo.

Before the game against Bahia, Romildo Bolzan even said he was afraid of refereeing. But Grêmio went to play in the match and nothing strange happened. Even so, Grêmio ended up being defeated 3-1 by Bahia.

Denis Abrahão, instead of attacking the CBF itself, actually attacked the president of the CBF personally, as he was linked to the Bahia Federation. However, as Bahia also fell, it seems that the leader’s claim made no sense.

Grêmio and Bahia attacked CBF and ended up relegated

Bahia also complained a lot about the refereeing, having even threatened not to return for the second half of a game due to a refereeing error. This only proved that complaining about arbitration is no use, Grêmio and Bahia ended up falling.

The Brasileirão 2021 certainly served to spice up the relationship between the two clubs. In 2022, both will be in Serie B and should play a tight game. After all, when such a rivalry is created it takes time to dissipate.

Image: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia