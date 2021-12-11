Grêmio can lose up to 17 players to Serie B; see who should leave

Credit: Reproduction / Guild

Grêmio should undergo a new squad for next season. Relegated to Serie B, Tricolor Gaucho will not have the income of South American competitions and the expensive payroll should not remain in the second division.

Right-back Rafinha and striker Douglas Costa had rumors linked to Atlético Mineiro recently and should remain in Serie A, while Ferreirinha may receive offers from abroad and also leave the club.

Recently called up by Tite for the Brazilian team, goalkeeper Gabriel Grando (also called Gabriel Chapecó) disputes the position with Brenno and should look for a new market option for 2022. On the other hand, Palmeiras is interested in hiring the second name .

More experienced, defender Pedro Geromel has a great relationship with the Grêmio fans, but the high salary for Serie B and a possible interest from Flamengo could change the defender’s course for next season. Kannemann, on the other hand, sparks the interest of San Lorenzo.

Now striker Diego Souza, who was contemplating retirement, ends another football year among the top scorers in the country.

See who should leave Grêmio for 2022:

End of contract:

Rafinha (attracts the interest of Atlético-MG)

Diego Souza (considering retirement)

Bruno Cortez

Ruan (already negotiated with Sassuolo)

Victor Ferraz

Leo Pereira

Luiz Fernando

Douglas Costa (on loan from Juventus until June, but Italian club can ask for the athlete’s return before the period)

Out of plans:

Paulo Miranda

Michel

Everton Cardoso

Diego Churin

Miguel Borja (on loan from Palmeiras for another season)

Possible sales:

Vanderson

Brenno

Gabriel Grando

little blacksmith

READ TOO:

Brasileirão assembles selection with three from Palmeiras and Michael as ace

CBF awards the best referees of Brasileirão 2021; see who won

Brasileirão: See ALL the winners of the CBF 2021 awards

VAR in Brasileirão: see the most “disadvantaged” teams in Serie A in 2021

2021 Silver Ball: See all the winners of the Brasileirão awards

Brasileirão: 12 relegated players who would fit in Serie A teams