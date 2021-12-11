Grêmio estimates a drop of at least R$70 million in revenue with a downgrade to Series B | Guild

The drawdown is set. Grêmio will play Serie B in 2022. And this will force a restructuring of the club, which despite being financially healthy, will have a drop in revenue of around R$ 70 million between the quota for transmission of the games and the amounts to be received for participation in Series A.

Grêmio’s TV revenue is close to R$110 million per year. The drop will be around R$ 60 million for next season. Grêmio has been negotiating a contract that pays an amount close to R$50 million to the club through pay-per-view, which refers to the percentage of the number of Grêmio subscribers in the previous year.

That’s why the drop in revenue is projected at around R$ 60 million with broadcast rights alone. In addition, Grêmio does not receive any prize money at the Brasileirão, as it was among the relegated. The 16th, to get the lowest amount in the table, received R$ 11 million.

– The club will maintain the same logic that it can pay what it receives. On the payroll, re-compaction of contracts, reorganization of accounts. Negotiation perhaps of legal agreements, renegotiation of contracts. The concept remains the same. Our ability to pay is X and X revenue with the lowest revenue – explained President Romildo Bolzan.

Sergio Vasquez, Denis Abrahão and Romildo Bolzan Jr. at Grêmio press conference

The situation is considered “very delicate” for next year with the relegation confirmed. The budget was already being drawn up in parallel with the club’s struggle to stay in Serie A.

Since 2016, Grêmio participates in at least one continental competition every year. The group stage of Libertadores, for example, sets aside $3 million (R$16.8 million) for participants. In 2021, Sul-Americana paid US$900,000 (R$5 million).

– We have a budget that we will not give up, we will have to practice it during the next year. Let’s re-adapt our working model. We’re going to sign players we can afford. Let’s not daydream. Let’s be realistic – said the runner-up in football Denis Abrahão.

Money that will not enter Grêmio coffers in 2022 either. The amount to be paid for the Gaucho Championship will also suffer a drop, although it is not related to the relegation in the Brazilian Nationals.

The different reality will force Grêmio to make adjustments for next year. Players all with a contract ending in December, for example, should be released, including Rafinha, Diego Souza and Cortez. In this account alone, the projection is for a reduction in the payroll by R$ 2 million.