Grêmio players celebrate after the club’s relegation

The information that emerged on Friday (10) is that Douglas Costa and Campaz were at a party at a mansion in Porto Alegre. This party took place on the same night that Grêmio was relegated, after beating Atlético-MG by 4-3.

The fact gained relevance when published by the Extra website, which guarantees that the information was verified. The party had been scheduled to celebrate the club’s permanence in Serie A.

However, whoever prepared the party did not have the parallel result in Caxias do Sul, where Juventude beat Corinthians 1-0. Due to the fact that the result was not positive for the tricolor, most athletes did not attend the party.

Only Douglas Costa and Campaz attended the celebration. To try to prevent the party from leaking to the media, cell phones were not allowed. But someone managed to get around and take the photos, which allowed the information to reach journalists like Lennon Haas, who posted on his Twitter firsthand, check it out:

The fact that Grêmio players were celebrating at a time when many fans were crying shows how they don’t care about what happened to the club. Douglas Costa’s situation after this controversy seems unfeasible, so his permanence is not guaranteed at Grêmio.

Campaz, on the other hand, is still a young man and could have avoided what happened. However, the player showed quality and has already received polls. Soon, the athlete can be one more to be negotiated.

But Campaz was certainly another disappointment for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul. However, most fans are anesthetized after the pain of relegation. Therefore, they can consider this as not being a big event.

Image: Reproduction / Twitter @haas_lennon

