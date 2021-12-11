Guardiola refuses to talk about Haaland, complains about the calendar: “Pray they don’t get hurt” | english football

“Next question. Don’t ask me about it, I won’t answer,” said Pep Guardiola, when asked about the Norwegian side from Borussia Dortmund.

See the updated English Championship table

1 of 1 Pep Guardiola during a press conference this Friday, before facing Wolverhampton — Photo: GettyImages Pep Guardiola during a press conference this Friday, before facing Wolverhampton — Photo: GettyImages

Erling signed with Borussia Dortmund until June 2024, but Mino Raiola revealed that there is a “great chance” for the striker to look for a new home at the end of this season. The German club’s early elimination from the Champions League could accelerate its departure from the team. In April of this year, the young striker’s manager was in Spain and England for some meetings with possible people interested in the player.

“Haaland is angry” at the departure of Champions, reveals Reus

At 21, the Norwegian is one of the most famous players in football: he scored 72 goals in 74 matches wearing the Dortmund shirt. To sign him, the Blues, where his father played, would need to shell out some money. His contract contains a release clause worth £64 million (approximately 476 million reais).

Guardiola’s attention was focused on the series of compromises City will have to face. Unhappy with the little time his squad will have to rest between games, also considering the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, the coach criticized the tight schedule of the Premier League.

My words won’t change anything. Every season we’ve discussed it for the last 20, 30, 40 years, and nothing changes. We just adapt, adjust and have to pray that players don’t get hurt. — Pep Guardiola

Wolverhampton, next Saturday’s opponents, are the third the defending champions will face this month. City will also play, respectively, against Leeds, Newcastle, Leicester and Brentford. Each of those matches is critically important to maintaining the lead as Liverpool are just one point behind: 35-34, not to mention Chelsea, also trailing behind.