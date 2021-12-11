Guarujá’s Triplex will be raffled on the internet in March 2022, says columnist

The triplex apartment in Guarujá, which was owned by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by the former judge Sergio Moro, during the investigations of the Car Wash Operation, will be drawn on the internet on March 30, 2022. The information comes from columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha.

The property currently belongs to the entrepreneur Fernando Gontijo, which won it at an auction. Now, he has decided that he will give away the apartment on the pancadao.com.br platform. To compete for the draw, the interested party will have to pay a subscription to the site, which costs R$ 19.99.

According to the column, the winner will not have to fork out anything. The businessman says that “with the draw on the internet, any Brazilian can end up the owner of the triplex, which is, in a way, the best outcome that this property could have, since it has a value linked to desire, to the recent history of the our country”.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

