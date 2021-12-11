Guedes predicts that inflation will start to retreat in 2022

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that inflation should start to decline as of next year. According to the minister, the covid-19 pandemic created a war economy throughout the world, causing inflation to reach the highest level in the last 30 years in countries like the United States, China, Germany and Brazil.

“We imagine that inflation will start to fall next year, and Brazil will be able to make this transition from a war economy to a vigorous market with private investments taking place,” said Guedes.

The minister, who participated tonight in the program “Opinião no Ar” on RedeTV, said that the country is still fighting the pandemic, but “thank God” its effects are lagging behind. He also said that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) managed to digitize nearly 68 million Brazilians – who received emergency aid – and protected 11 million jobs.

“Brazil fell less than expected, returned faster, and is growing around 5% this year. Brazil got up, we are on our feet again.”

“We Are Liberals But We Are Democrats”

About Auxílio Brasil, the federal government’s new social program that replaces Bolsa Família, Guedes urged liberals not to feel ashamed of the benefit.

“The economy is reactivating now, the program [auxílio emergencial] it was so successful that instead of sticking with Bolsa Família, which was lower, at around R$170 to R$180, the president more than doubled the program. The Auxílio Brasil liberals should not be ashamed, because we are liberals, but we are Democrats,” he said. “So, this minimum income [Auxílio Brasil] is the medicine prescribed by liberal Democrats.”

The federal government today released the payment of Brazil Aid to Bolsa Família applicants with a Social Enrollment Number (NIS) at the end of 1. The average amount is R$400 per month. This value is for December and it is not yet known whether it will be maintained in 2022.

Privatizations

The economy minister said they did less than they would have liked, “because being a democracy, you don’t do what you want.” He wondered why they couldn’t do something the president was elected to do.

“I would have liked to privatize Petrobras, Eletrobras, Correios. It is dramatic that an elected government, in an alliance with liberals that wants to privatize, does not succeed. It first comes up against an injunction, then ends up in the Supreme Court, then authorization from the TCU,” he said. .

“Well, it’s the people’s wish, the president was elected on this platform. Why can’t we do something the president was elected to do? So we’re in this fight.”