Guild will change team. See contracts at the end, negotiable and unknown

Grêmio promises a makeover in the squad for 2022. Relegated to Serie B, the club needs to reduce the payroll by around R$ 15 million and already has an outline of the first steps. The departure of all players at the end of the contract is the starting point. But athletes with higher bonds and high salaries feed uncertainty.

O UOL Sport shows the situation of the players who were part of the campaign that led Grêmio to relegation in 2021.

End of contract

Rafinha, Bruno Cortez, Ruan (on loan from Sassuolo-ITA) and Diego Souza have a contract until December 31st. Even being captain in the last round of the Brasileirão, Rafinha will not be at Grêmio. And Diego Souza, the team’s top scorer in 2020 and 2021, should also leave.

The center forward, however, still has a minimal chance of remaining. Under the argument that it is technically a good name for the Serie B dispute. Even so, there is no negotiation so far. In an interview with UOL, Diego Souza admitted to postponing his retirement.

Victor Ferraz, Maicon, Léo Pereira and Luiz Fernando are also at the end of their contract. But all had already been removed from the cast. The shirt 8 made a deal and left Grêmio in August, after being sent off against Corinthians, in Porto Alegre.

One more year of contract

The list of links through the end of 2022 is longer. And more worrying. Among the names are Paulo Miranda, Michel, Everton Cardoso, Diego Churín and Miguel Borja. All out of plan. The exits, however, depend on some negotiation with another club. Termination of ties should be avoided, due to the cost of agreement.

Pedro Geromel and Walter Kannemann also appear among the players with a contract until December 2022. As well as Léo Gomes, Victor Bobsin and goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro (on loan from Dallas-USA until the end of this year).

they are unknowns

Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Campaz. Neither fits into the previous two groups. Long contracts, with high investment (whether in salary or gloves/hiring). The case of this group still generates internal debate. There is no conviction in their permanence.

will earn money

Vanderson is expected to act as guarantor for Grêmio’s signings in 2022. The right-back interests teams from Italy and England and is considered an imminent transfer. Remaining to know final values ​​and destination. Besides him, one of the young goalkeepers (Gabriel Chapecó and Brenno) must also be traded. The same goes for Ferreira.

The Douglas Costa case

Attacking midfielder is on loan from Italy’s Juventus until June 2022. But the contract has a clause that allows the Italian team to ask for the player back. The article in the document must be activated by December 31, 2021. If not mentioned, Douglas Costa automatically starts to enter into a definitive contract with Grêmio. By the end of 2023. With the same salary pattern.

high wages

Geromel, Kannemann, Thiago Santos, Douglas Costa, Borja. The shirt 10 and the center forward should leave in the next few days. The two defenders are cases to be analyzed. The permanence of the two will take away investment power in other sectors.