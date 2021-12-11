Hacker attack takes down websites of the Ministry of Health and Conecta SUS – 12/10/2021 – Daily

The Ministry of Health website went offline in the early hours of Friday (10) after a hacker attack. While trying to access the website, users encountered a message stating that the system data had been copied and deleted and was in the hands of the attacking group.

“Contact us if you want the data back”, says the message.

Minutes later, the message disappeared, but the site remained down. The Connect SUS platform, which provides the national vaccination certificate, also went off the air.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the attack “temporarily compromised some systems in the folder, such as e-SUS Notifica, Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI), ConectaSUS and features such as the issuance of the National Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.”

The folder also said that the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police were called into action and that the SUS IT Department (Datasus) is seeking to reestablish the platforms.

There is no forecast when the service will return to normal.

According to the Federal Police, a preliminary analysis found that there was no data sequestration.

On social networks, people who managed to access the Connect SUS application report the disappearance of information about vaccination.

When you click on the vaccines item, the app displays the message: “Wait up to 10 business days for your vaccine record to appear on ConectaSUS, if not, look for the health establishment where you took the vaccine and request registration in the National Data Network in Health (RNDS), of the Ministry of Health”.

There are also reports of difficulty logging in and using other functions.

The “ransomware”, the type of virtual attack that would have been made on the website and platform, encrypts data and prevents it from being accessed. In this type of attack, criminals often ask for a ransom to return the data.

Column in leaf, specialist Ronaldo Lemos explains that “ransom” means kidnapping and says that the impact of this type of attack is devastating. According to him, these attacks have turned into a professionalized operation, with a 24-hour “call center” for the victim to contact criminals.

The problem at the Ministry of Health comes at a time of pressure against the federal government for stricter control of borders, after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Bolsonaro government, however, decided to require only a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers entering Brazil. The rule takes effect this Saturday (11).

This Thursday (9), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the decision of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), to demand a vaccination passport in the state for travelers from December 15, if the government does not make the mandatory document.

After praising the Legislative Assembly of Rondônia, which approved a project prohibiting the mandatory requirement of passports, the president said:

“Another governor, here in the Southeast region, wants to do the opposite. And he threatens: ‘No one will enter my state.’ “Protesting against this,” he said during an event on the International Day against Corruption, at Palácio do Planalto.

On Wednesday (8), protesters against the requirement of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 tried to invade Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) and were stopped by security guards.

​They wanted to follow the vote on the bill that prohibits differentiated, embarrassing or discriminatory treatment in the state for people who refuse to take the vaccine against Covid.

Presented by deputies Filipe Soares (Democrats) and Márcio Gualberto (PSL), the bill received 57 amendments and returned to the internal committees before being voted on in plenary.

other attacks

In September, a page on the website of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) was hacked. The target was the section containing the Traveler’s Health Declaration form.

The incident occurred after the agency’s decision to interrupt the soccer game for the World Cup qualifiers last Sunday (5) between Brazil and Argentina.

The form that suffered the attack is mandatory for anyone, Brazilian or not, who intends to enter the country — and it was filled in with false information by four Argentine athletes, who concealed their passage through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days.

When clicking on the page, a flag of Argentina appeared with the phrase: “We didn’t need forty (sic) to walk around your servers. Are we going to be expelled too?”.

At the beginning of November, scientific popularizer Atila Iamarino, columnist for leaf, had their personal data changed in the vaccination certificate registered in the ConectSUS account, an application administered by the Ministry of Health.

Other users also reported at the time that their accounts on the platform displayed records of exams they had not taken.

In Atila’s case, the attackers exchanged her data for personal offenses and racist content.

In a post on his Twitter profile, he says they changed his name, nationality and his mother’s name. “How do I feel with my data in the hands of whoever did this? With my son’s data there?”, he wrote.

Another report from leaf showed that the complete data of millions of Brazilians are exposed on the internet on websites that can be accessed by anyone willing to pay a monthly fee that varies around R$ 200.

They are criminal pages that bring together records leaked from CadSUS, Senatran (National Traffic Department), Federal Revenue Service, INSS (National Social Security Institute), private company Boa Vista and Sinarm (National Weapons System), Police Federal.

All information is organized in what sellers present as “panels”. To access them, you need a login and password. Available data include full name, address, CPF, ID, name of parents and siblings, approximate income, photo and CNH signature (if you have the latest model) and social benefits, among others. It is even possible to know if there is an arrest warrant in the person’s name.​