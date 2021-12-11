Hamilton beats Verstappen to lead last free practice of the year in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton overcame Max Verstappen and was fastest at TL3 in Abu Dhabi (Photo: AFP)

Kimi Räikkönen crashed an Alfa Romeo car at turn 14 in Abu Dhabi (Video: DAZN)

Lewis Hamilton closed the last free practice of this unpredictable and exciting 2021 Formula 1 season ahead. Saturday (11) at Yas Marina. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the top-3 with the #77 Mercedes car.

Sergio Pérez, with the other Red Bull, at the end of the track activity, set the fourth best time and was followed by Lando Norris, from McLaren. Yuki Tsunoda again did well with AlphaTauri and finished sixth, ahead of Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. Daniel Ricciardo, also with McLaren, and Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, completed the list of the fastest ten in the session.

Hamilton flew in the last free practice of F1 in 2021 (Photo: Mercedes)

Formula 1 speeds up soon for the decisive qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi GP. The definition of the starting grid is scheduled for 10 am (Brasilia, GMT-3) and will be broadcast live by Band on open TV, BandSports on pay TV and by the F1 TV Pro streaming service.

In training with little significance, as it took place at different times and under different temperature and pressure conditions than the classification and the race in Abu Dhabi, the afternoon session this Saturday served for the teams to work on setting up the cars. Red Bull, for example, tested a low-downforce configuration for Max Verstappen hours before the starting grid was set, while Mercedes installed the fifth exhaust system of the year for Lewis Hamilton’s car. At that time, the ambient temperature was 26ºC, while on the track the thermometers pointed to 39ºC.

There was great concern on the part of the drivers and Pirelli herself about the situation of the tires in view of the sharp spikes in turns 5 and 9. The spikes were filed at the end of Friday to avoid punctures, something that happened in Losail, in Qatar.

Max Verstappen opened the TL3 on medium tires (Photo: Lars Baron/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

The Dutchman was one of the first drivers to leave the pits and went out for the opening laps of the session on medium tyres. Max had no difficulty taking the lead in the opening minutes, scoring 1min24s997. Then it turned 1min24s828.

Mercedes cars hit the track next, but with soft tires for Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. The Finn couldn’t beat Verstappen’s first time, but the seven-time champion easily overcame him to score 1min24s241, 0s587 faster than his rival.

Hamilton made another flying lap and increased the lead in the lead (Photo: Reproduction)

Shortly after Pérez had set the then-best time of the session, Hamilton further improved his mark with the fastest partial in the three sectors of the track and 1:24s055 at the end of the lap, 0s773 faster than Verstappen, but with the outstanding difference in tires. Afterwards, however, Bottas left his teammate behind by 0s030 by registering 1min24s025.

With nearly half an hour of training covered, Bottas was the leader, followed by Hamilton and Pérez, while Verstappen appeared in fourth and Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, was the best of the rest and momentarily appeared in fifth position.

But Hamilton managed to be much faster than Bottas on the next lap, spiked the best partial in the first two sectors of the track and even making a small mistake in the final part of the track spiked 1min23s274 and overcame Valtteri in 0s751.

Carlos Sainz came to occupy fifth position in the TL3 (Photo: Ferrari)

The top-5 position boasted by Sainz didn’t last long as AlphaTauri leapt forward with Yuki Tsunoda, again well in practice, in fifth place, followed by Pierre Gasly.

While Hamilton momentarily retracted the car to the pits, Red Bull worked on Verstappen’s car and arranged to replace the rear wing of the Dutchman’s car. According to Sky Sports Germany, there has not been a change in the configuration in terms of air pressure.

The last minutes of the session reserved the last simulations in qualifying rhythm. The first of them to make a relevant time and put himself even ahead of the Red Bull cars was Sainz, who placed himself in third, but with medium tires, being beaten shortly after by Tsunoda, with the soft ones. In contrast, Hamilton complained of “very hot” temperatures in the rear tires.

Lewis Hamilton complained about the high temperatures of the rear tires (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Strangely, Verstappen took his foot off the first fast lap on the soft tires and remained slow on the next lap.

Prior to the last quick lap attempt, Hamilton was cleared to exit the pit-lane just as Nikita Mazepin was accelerating in that sector. The seven-times champion even had to go off the track so as not to disturb the Haas driver.

On the third lap on soft tires, Verstappen made a bad first sector, improved in the second part of the track and spiked the fastest stretch in the third sector. It was enough for the Dutchman to move up to second, 0s214 behind Hamilton. Shortly thereafter, Lando Norris moved up to fourth place and positioned himself behind Bottas and ahead of Tsunoda, Pérez and Sainz.

There was still time for Verstappen to make another attempt at a quick lap. In the sixth round with the soft tires, the pilot even had a chance to challenge Hamilton, but he made a mistake in the opening of the third sector of the track and took his foot off to pick up for the pits.

In the end, the session ended with Hamilton as the fastest and Max in second place.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina, TL3:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:23,274 23 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:23,488 +0.214 23 3 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:24.025 +0.751 21 4 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:24.047 +0.773 21 5 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:24.106 +0.832 17 6 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:24.223 +0.949 22 7 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:24,251 +0.977 22 8 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:24,595 +1,321 20 9 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:24,733 +1,459 16 10 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:24,758 +1,484 21 11 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:24,821 +1,547 22 12 AND OCON alpine 1:24,834 +1,560 18 13 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25.037 +1,763 23 14 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25.048 +1,774 18 15 F ALONSO alpine 1:25,094 +1,820 19 16 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:25.115 +1,841 25 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:25,220 +1,946 22 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:25,322 +2,048 19 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:25,340 + 2,066 18 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:26,332 +3,058 19

