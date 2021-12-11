Hamilton praises Verstappen’s “fantastic turn” but cites good position

F1 IN ABU DHABI, CLASSIFICATION: VERSTAPPEN POLE, HAMILTON 2° | Briefing

Lewis Hamilton was defeated by Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi GP standings. After leaving the car, the Brit assumed he couldn’t compete with Red Bull’s rival, but stressed that the two are going with different strategies for Sunday’s race.

Hamilton clocked a 1min22s480 on the fastest lap in Q3 and was 0s371 off Verstappen, who dominated the final stage of the standings with the help of Sergio Pérez’s vacuum. Now 0s822 behind Max, Lando Norris will come out in third.

Lewis Hamilton was defeated by Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi standings (Photo: AFP)

FORMULA 1 2021 DECISION

# Hamilton leaves irregular start behind and seeks octa after historic recovery

# Verstappen tries title in near perfect year with more wins and tough game

# Mercedes and Red Bull show claws and create an irreversible military climate in F1 2021

# Swap: How did Hamilton and Verstappen take turns so much in F1’s lead?

# Verstappen vs Hamilton: five bullshit that defined the roadmap for the 2021 F1 season

In addition to the grid positions, another point to be highlighted this Saturday is the tire strategy. Mercedes will come out with medium, but the two Red Bulls will wear the soft ones at the time of the start.

“Max did a great lap today,” commended Hamilton. “In the end, we just couldn’t compete with that weather. It looked very strong throughout training. It was a fantastic comeback for him”, he continued.

“We are in a good position with our tires for tomorrow and I hope we can have a good race,” he concluded.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

F1 launches campaign to advocate and encourage vaccination against Covid-19 (Video: F1)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.