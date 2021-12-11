Henry Cejudo claims Dustin Poirier’s retirement in case of victory over Charles Do Bronx

For many, winning the Ultimate belt is the peak of their career, but for Dustin Poirier it can be a grandiose ‘last act’. According to former UFC champion Henry the Cejudo, the ‘Diamond’ must hang the gloves if he wins Charles of the Bronx at the UFC 269 next Saturday (11) and explained the reasons for his thinking.

“I believe Poirier wins the fight. You heard it here first, I believe he will retire. Because when a fighter starts thinking about retirement, he should retire and I feel like Dustin Poirier earn and retire. I think he wants to come out on top,” said Cejudo.

Former interim lightweight champion (under 70.3kg), Dustin will have his second chance to win the Ultimate title. In October 2020, the ‘Diamond’ was completed by the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242, which took place in Abu Dhabi (UAE). Since then, the American has managed three consecutive triumphs and has consolidated itself as one of the main names in the division. The fighter has a record of 28 positive and six negative results.