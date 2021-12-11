High demand for flu vaccine runs out of doses at some stations in Rio ahead of schedule | Rio de Janeiro



Flu vaccination in Rio de Janeiro – Reginaldo Pimenta / Agencia O Dia

Posted 10/12/2021 17:56 | Updated 12/10/2021 18:28

Rio – The high demand for the flu vaccine after resuming the application this Friday (10) meant that the doses ran out earlier than expected in some units in the city of Rio. The campaign was halted last Friday (3rd ) and with the arrival of more immunizing agents, the expectation is to try to contain, through vaccination, what specialists and the municipal secretary of Health treat as an ‘epidemic’. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the initial forecast was that the 100,000 doses received from the Ministry of Health (MS) were sufficient to supply vaccination throughout this Friday. In order not to lack immunizations for those who sought the posts, dose relocations were made from units with lesser search.

This morning, the folder received 400,000 doses of flu vaccine by the Butantan Institute and carries out the distribution logistics throughout the day. This Saturday (11), the application continues in the city’s units, from 8 am to 12 pm. Also according to SMS, the current stock should be enough for vaccination until December 20th.

In addition to the vaccine, the City of Rio is trying to contain the influenza epidemic by expanding the treatment of cases, as in recent weeks, UPAs and family clinics were overcrowded. Exclusive service centers for the flu were opened in the Complexo do Alemão Olympic Village, in Honório Gurgel and in the Barra Olympic Park. There are also tents in the external area of ​​the Penha, Jacarepaguá, Botafogo, Tijuca and Marechal Hermes UPAs.

The flu care centers are open from Monday to Sunday, from 8 am to 5 pm, assisting people with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, change in smell and/or taste, in addition to perform testing for covid-19, as per medical indication.