High salary, contract and off-field controversies: Douglas Costa is deadlocked for Grêmio in 2022 | Guild

The high salary, a contract renewal clause and off-field controversies are just some of the ingredients that make Douglas Costa an impasse for Grêmio in the 2022 season. Borrowed by Juventus, the shirt 10 should not be left for the Serie B dispute.

The victory by 4-3 over Atlético-MG on Thursday night, which decreed the relegation to Serie B, may have marked the last game of the attacker with the Grêmio shirt. He had a good performance and scored one of the goals, but was burned by the crowd.

After getting involved in controversy for the third yellow card received against São Paulo and asking for release for his wedding party, the celebration towards the fans, saying “goodbye” and with an ironic smile, provoked the wrath of Grêmio fans in the stands and in the social networks.

1 of 1 Douglas Costa responds to Grêmio fans after scored goal — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio press release Douglas Costa responds to Grêmio fans after scored goal — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio publicity

Grêmio’s Board of Directors will meet, at first, in the afternoon of next Monday. From there, the first decisions will take place. Douglas Costa’s case will be on the agenda.

The shirt 10 has one of the highest salaries of the current cast, surpassing the barrier of R$ 1 million per month counting all salaries. The club already projects a drastic reduction in the payroll for 2022 and will be forced to readjust the situation of players like Douglas.

In May, the striker signed a loan agreement with Grêmio until June 2022. But if Juventus does not exercise the contractual clause of return until December 2021, he automatically renews with Tricolor until the end of 2023 – he would have a permanent bond.

The aforementioned clause refers to a renewal until June 2023 between the player and the Italian club. What so far should not happen. Douglas and his staff will talk to the Guild in the next few days. After the relegation, Vice President Denis Abrahão spoke about the player’s future.

– Douglas has a contract as far as I know. It is undeniable that he is a great player. Today he proved once more, a pity that he did not continue. It’s not new, we know that’s how it is, it was our base in 2003, then it left, went to Europe, total success. It’s a talent. Now, if it’s in our plans, you have to see if he wants to stay and if the Guild wants to stay with him – he replied.

A Voz da Torcida – Quetelin: “Whoever did this with Grêmio will pay”

In addition to the salary and contractual issues, the conversations will have extrafield components. Douglas’s off-the-field attitudes generate internal discomfort at the club. The last straw came on Monday.

While coach Vagner Mancini went to his mother’s wake in the morning in Ribeirão Preto, hours later in the evening, Douglas Costa asked the directors for clearance to celebrate his wedding on Tuesday, in Rio de Janeiro. The request was denied by Vice President Denis Abrahão.