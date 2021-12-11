Honored by Mancha, Felipe Melo swears loyalty to Palmeiras: “I would never play in a rival”

This Friday, Felipe Melo went to the court of the Mancha Verde samba school, organized fans of the palm trees, and said goodbye to fans. The 38-year-old player’s contract with the Palestinian club was valid until the end of this year and will not be renewed.



The place was full of fans, who cheered and chanted the well-known cry: “This stuff is crazy, Felipe Melo pitbull, crazy dog!” At first, Felipe Melo watched a video specially prepared by Mancha, interacting with children who were watching the grid. One of them even got emotional.

Afterwards, Felipe Melo took the stage and, alongside the directors of the organization, gave a speech to the fans, guaranteeing that his bond with Palmeiras will be eternal.

“I wanted to tell you that I’ve lived these five years with great intensity. This is one of the happiest days of my life as a professional athlete, without a doubt. Every athlete dreams of going through what I’m going through now,” said Felipe Melo.

“I hope from the bottom of my heart that you don’t forget about me, always count on my loyalty. I learned to love Palmeiras, I will never disappoint each one of you, palmeirenses”, he added.

Felipe Melo gave no clues about his future, but he made it clear that he will not play for a team in São Paulo. The steering wheel intends to act for another two years.

“Regardless of where I go, and it’s not a rival, because I would never play a rival, you can be sure. The best tattoo is the one that is inside the heart,” said the player.



La Mancha also presented Felipe Melo with a personalized plaque, honoring the multi-champion athlete for the team alviverde. For the club, he won twice the Libertadores, the 2018 Brazilian Championship and the Paulista and Brazil Cup last season.

See the contents of the plaque delivered by Mancha to Felipe Melo:

On the field, he behaved like one of us, being an impulsive fan/player and going to great lengths to defend our cloak. He always fought for our shirt, with determination and determination. The fans Mancha Alvi Verde, as the largest representative entity of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, grants this honor to Felipe Melo for his services. His achievements and achievements are embedded in our history. Thanks for everything, pitbull!

Also this Friday, Felipe Melo was honored by Palmeiras. At the Football Academy, the player received from the hands of President Maurício Galiotte a personalized plaque and shirt, posing beside all the cups won during the period in which he played for Verdão.

