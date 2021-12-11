Horoscope: check the forecast for all signs this weekend

O weekend promises excitement! A lot happens in heaven, packing conquests, the desire to do a thousand things at the same time and even seduction. THE Crescent moon, after the romantic date with Neptune, wake up full of energy this Saturday. At ease with life, she does various harmonic aspects throughout the day to enter, in the late afternoon, the energetic sign of Aries.

So, the astral has plenty of energy for happy and healthy activities, for pure leisure and in good company, and also to give a boost to those tasks and necessary measures that end up accumulating at this time of year. It’s just not worth stressing out, okay? Because no one deserves harsh words or bad temper!

Remember that this Saturday, the 11th, we will have the exact look of the sexiest conjunction in the Solar system: the one formed by the hot planet ruling relationships, Venus, and the mysterious patron of sexuality, Pluto. Nothing more exciting for a Saturday night frenzy, right? Set aside that special wine bottle, think of suggestive outfits, and free yourself from the shackles (or wear them fearlessly if you’re a fan!).

Then it’s worth sleeping freely on Sunday and having a good time for breakfast. like the optimist Sun Sagittarius is in tension with Neptune, it is good not to exaggerate this drive to take the sleep delay, as there is a risk of losing the time easily. After Sunday lunch, the Moon opens a harmonious aspect with the responsible planet Saturn, making that Monday eve mood a little lighter, even though we are called to appointments.

Watch: Saturday night arrives with the Crescent Moon high in the sky, reaching almost 60% of its total illumination. in conjunction with Diphda, the Beta star of Cetus constellation, the queen of the night will keep us company until shortly after 1:00 am on the 12th. On Sunday, with about 70% of the surface already lit, our natural satellite opens the night again very high in the sky, a little further to the east that the night before and the star of Algenib, the star Gamma of constellation of pegasus. Moving along with the background of stars, the Moon will be below the western horizon line, shortly after 1:30 am, in the early hours of Monday.

Check out the recommendations for the 12 signs of the zodiac below.

Aries: you’re full of energy, Aryan. Beware of haste! Do everything in your own time and have fun. Take care of yourself and build self-esteem.

Bull: the mood of the weekend stimulates your creativity, Taurus. Take the opportunity to pay attention to your dreams, catching up on sleep, if possible, in good company.

Twins: amidst so many demands, you can get lost in thought, Gemini. Be careful not to want to please everyone.

Cancer: enjoy your free time to plan, Cancerian. It’s just not worth suffering in advance, ok? Know how to give time.

Lion: how about catching up on reading and expanding your horizons, leonine? The weekend asks you to also reflect on core values ​​for your steps.

Virgin: the astral activates your intuition, Virgo. Pay attention to the signs between the lines. In the family environment, know how to share intimacy with wisdom.

Lb: your relationships are highlighted, Libra. The moment helps you realize who’s who beside you. Just beware of overcharging.

Scorpion: the weekend helps you get organized, Scorpio. Catch up on life. The time is also very favorable for you to take care of your health and nutrition.

Sagittarius: the moment gives ample space for your personal expression, Sagittarius. Seduce and let yourself be seduced. Just be careful not to look selfish.

Capricorn: be selective, but try to be with people intimate and important to you, Capricorn. Take the opportunity to solve the demands of home and family.

Aquarium: your head is buzzing and full of activity, Aquarius. You are communicative and eager to exchange ideas. Just beware of overexposure.

Fish: In the midst of the holiday rush, you need to know how to set priorities, Pisces. Organize your finances and be careful about overspending.

