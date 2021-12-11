How an eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine could spread conflict across Europe | World

A top intelligence official in a western country warned that if Russia decides to invade Ukraine, conflict between the countries could spread across Europe.

In conversation with journalists, including the BBC, the agent, who asked not to be identified, said:

“We cannot play blind. If Russia initiates a scenario of any kind, it will also initiate action against members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).”

“To think that war could be limited to one nation would be foolish,” he added.

These concerns were echoed by Britain’s highest military official.

“The significance of worst-case scenarios in terms of a full-scale invasion would be something that has not been seen in Europe since World War II,” Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of Defense Staff, told reporters on Tuesday. .

The admiral described Russia’s increased military presence on its border with Ukraine as “profoundly troubling”.

Despite warnings from the US and its NATO allies that any invasion of Ukraine by Russia would have “serious economic consequences”, the reinforcement of Moscow’s military presence on the border continues.

The intelligence officer who spoke with journalists described the situation as “stable” rather than dramatic.

Western intelligence estimates that Russia already has up to 100,000 soldiers stationed near the Ukrainian border, along with tanks and artillery.

Washington suggested the troops could increase to 175,000 by the end of January.

Areas of eastern Ukraine have been devastated by ongoing conflict with Russian-backed separatists

The source said that if Russia chose to carry out an attack now, it would have the capacity to do so.

But, he said, Russian forces concentrated on the border still lack some crucial elements — such as full logistical support, ammunition stockpiles, field hospitals and blood banks.

The intelligence officer described the strengthening of the military presence as a “slow trickle” and a “slow build-up of pressure”.

US officials also pointed to an increase in “misinformation” on Russian social media.

Meanwhile, other Western defense sources have expressed concern about an increase in the volume of intelligence intercepted by signals being monitored, which could signal Russia’s readiness for an invasion.

How could war be?

If Russia decides to invade Ukraine, the top intelligence official has said that a large number of people will be displaced.

“We could have a large number of refugees, the deaths could be reasonably high, as well as the destruction inside Ukraine,” he said.

The war that broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014 has left 14,000 dead and an estimated 1.4 million homeless.

But the official said Russia could also launch offensives against NATO members, such as cyber and hybrid warfare, and even physical attacks.

“If it spills elsewhere, all these effects can be magnified,” he said.

The West is still not clear on the intentions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the top intelligence official warned that “military options are highly likely on the Kremlin table” if Russia’s demands are not met.

“Putin decided to start a conflict? The decision is still being made,” he said.

But the official noted that there was a combination of sharp warlike rhetoric from Moscow, accusations of being provoked by Ukraine and NATO, a lack of transparency and a troubling record, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“Add to this the recent border crisis involving thousands of migrants in Belarus, as well as Russia’s support for separatists in the Caucasus and elsewhere,” he added.

Although the official said that it is difficult to say that this is all strategically related, it showed that there was a problem in the eastern part of Eastern Europe.

According to him, the security situation in Europe is unprecedented since the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Russia’s demands and a diplomatic solution

The US and NATO have made it clear that they want a dialogue with Russia to avoid conflict, and Moscow also wants the dialogue to continue.

US President Joe Biden’s virtual meeting with Putin earlier this week was a start, and will be followed by further conversations with other NATO members.

Biden said he was confident Putin got his message

But Russia’s demands are hampering diplomacy.

Russia wants assurances that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO; that NATO members will have no permanent troops or infrastructure based in Ukraine; and that military exercises near the Russian border be stopped.

NATO insists this is a defensive alliance, not a threat to Russia.

But the organization also made it clear that it believes Ukraine has the right to make its own decisions as a sovereign nation, and is unwilling to give Russia a veto over Ukraine’s future.