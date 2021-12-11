Hulk dominates the Brasileirão awards, and Michael, from Flamengo, is Craque da Galera | brazilian series a

Brazil’s main player this season, Hulk dominated the individual awards of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. In an event held this Friday night, by the CBF, the striker received the Craque do Brasileirão trophy for best striker and top scorer in the tournament.

A new idol for Galo, the 35-year-old joined the league team alongside four other teammates, in addition to coach Cuca. In Brasileirão, he scored 19 goals in 35 matches.

Flamengo’s only representative in the team of the best in Brasileirão, forward Michael was elected Craque da Galera. During the event, the CBF announced the rubro-negro athlete as the winner of the popular award.

Michael also had his goal scored against Chapecoense voted the most beautiful in the championship.

Michael, from Flamengo, during the 2021 Brasileirão Award

– Thank the Nation that voted in weight – said the striker, who also spoke about the recovery in the season.

– We have to know how to understand that the fan is sovereign, willing to go to the stadium to cheer, scream, give his life. Sometimes he’s stressed and he goes to the stadium and wants to see the team win. Sometimes it won’t happen and he will curse, hiss. This is normal, it will happen anywhere. It’s up to us to respect. How am I going to end this? Playing well.

Hulk thanks the Brasileirão top scorer and ace awards

The 2021 Brasileirão newcomer award went to André, from Fluminense. The midfielder, who has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until 2024, ended the season as one of the highlights of the tricolor team.

– Very happy to be here tonight, it’s a very balanced championship. Winning such a huge award motivates me even more to continue. When I got the news I thought it was a prank (laughs). My managers called with the news, then the fall started. Very happy to be here.

One of the most emotional moments was performed by Klaus, defender of Ceará, and Seu Orlando, masseur for the club alvinegro. The two received the “It’s Not Just Football” award for the duo’s story this season – the defender helped the massage therapist learn to read and write.