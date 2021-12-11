Hulk is elected the ace of the Brasileirão 2021; Atlético-MG dominates national team

CBF held this evening (10) the award for the best of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The ceremony took place in Rio de Janeiro, at the entity’s headquarters. The event awarded the highlights of the male and female Brasileirão.

The big name of the award was the forward Hulk, from Atlético-MG, elected the star of the Brazilian Championship — earlier, he had already received the award for best player in Bola de Prata. Galo dominated the selection of the competition with five players, in addition to coach Cuca.

“For me, it was a wonderful year. Having returned to Brazil, having been champion and top scorer, and now winning this championship award. For me, it’s very rewarding. I have to thank God and all my companions. without them i no would be taking that award,” said Hulk. He also took the trophy for best striker and top scorer.

Michael, from Flamengo, also stood out in the awards and ended the night with three trophies — best striker alongside Hulk, ace of the crowd and most beautiful goal.

In the feminine, the Corinthians champions had six players in the selection, in addition to coach Arthur Elias. Bia Zaneratto, striker for Palmeiras, was chosen as the best player in the competition.

The revelation awards went to André, from Fluminense, and Rafa Levis, from Grêmio.

See the winners of the Brasileirão 2021 award:

Brazilian star player

A-1 Women’s Brazilian ace

Bia Zaneratto (Palm Trees)

Brasileirão Selection

Goalkeeper: Weverton (Palm Trees)

Weverton (Palm Trees) Sides: Yago Pikachu (Fortaleza) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Yago Pikachu (Fortaleza) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) Defenders: Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) and Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG)

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) and Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG) Socks: Edenilson (International), Jair (Atlético-MG), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG)

Edenilson (International), Jair (Atlético-MG), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) Attackers: Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Michael (Flemish)

Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Michael (Flemish) Technician: Cuca (Atlético-MG)

Selection of the Brazilian Female A-1

Goalkeeper: Luciana (Railway)

Luciana (Railway) Sides: Bruna Calderan (Palm Trees), Yasmin (Corinthians)

Bruna Calderan (Palm Trees), Yasmin (Corinthians) Defenders: Erika (Corinthians) and Agustina (Palm trees)

Erika (Corinthians) and Agustina (Palm trees) Socks: Julia Bianchi (Palm Trees), Ingryd (Corinthians), Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians) and Tamires (Corinthians)

Julia Bianchi (Palm Trees), Ingryd (Corinthians), Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians) and Tamires (Corinthians) Attackers: Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras) and Adriana (Corinthians)

Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras) and Adriana (Corinthians) Technician: Arthur Elias (Corinthians)

scorer

Chaser

Bia Zaneratto (palm trees)

Revelation (male)

Revelation (female)

Guys ace (male)

Guys ace (female)

Most beautiful goal (male)

most beautiful goal (female)

Fair Play Trophy

Arbitration

Bruno Arleu (referee)

Fabrício Vilarinho and Guilherme Camilo (assistants)

Daniel Bins (video referee)

e-Brasileirão Champion 2021