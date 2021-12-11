‘I like to play with anger, we make love at home’

In an interview with Podpah podcast, forward Gabigol made it clear that he doesn’t mind pressure from the opposition and stated that he likes to play with anger. The Flamengo shirt number 9 recalled the first time he returned to Vila Belmiro with the Rubro-Negro shirt, in 2019, and said that he did not expect to be received in a hostile way by the Santos fans.

“I went to play in Vila, I thought: ‘I’m at home, the last game of the year, the guys like me…’. The guys called me names the whole game, I was very p… I thought: ‘What did I do? I didn’t do anything’. At the time I left, Santos didn’t even look for me to renew, because I couldn’t do business with Inter Milan. So I didn’t have a choice,” he said.

“And when Flamengo appeared… it was a team I always wanted to play on, there in Rio, nothing to do with Santos, and I happened to go. And the guys [santistas] they called me names a lot, and i was p… I said: ‘ah, yeah? So okay’. This game we lost. But after that I did three at Maracanã, I did three at Vila. They were calling me names… I like it a lot [de jogar com raiva], I prefer. We make love at home”.

Gabigol also said that he was always Santos at heart, but that the only team in Brazil he also dreamed of playing for was Flamengo.

“Santos has always been my favorite team, it seems like I’m lobbying, but I always wanted to play for Flamengo. Because of Robinho. He always played with me when we went to play with Flamengo: look at the crowd, Look at this song, Rio de Janeiro, Mengão, Maraca. And Rio seems very Santos too. Rio is very beautiful, but Santos has beaches, flip-flops. That’s where I always wanted to.”