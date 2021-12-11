“I received a millionaire proposal to transform Farofa into a Festival”, says Gkay

This Friday night (10), during a relaxed interview for the podcast PODDELAS, presented by Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, the influencer Gkay stated that he received a “millionaire proposal” to transform the Crumbs, your coveted party, in a festival open to the public!

“I’m going to spoiler here. Do you know that of society to transform Farofa into a festival, right?“revealed Gkay.

“I still haven’t accepted because like this… I have to study a lot. The people want it open to the public“explained Gkay. Remember that the Crumbs is a three-day party in celebration of the influencer’s birthday, celebrated on the day December 3rd.

“A party open to the public is another thing, and I don’t want to lose the essence of Farofa. So, if I do it, it has to be something very… Actually, I have some very crazy ideas to make a surprise Stuff, you know? Do not notify attractions…“he added.

Then the conversation changed course and Gkay it did not guarantee the Festival, but we are already curious and aware of the consequences of this possibility! Is it coming?!

After success on social media, Farofa da Gkay will become a documentary

during the days 5, 6 and December 7th, Gessica Kayane shook the structures of the Marina Park Hotel, in strength, on behalf of Farofa da Gkay, an event organized by the influencer since 2017. However, this year’s success was different and there was no talk about anything else on social networks. This Thursday (9), Gkay confirmed that Farofa will become a documentary!

“We prepared a beautiful documentary for you that will come out soon telling you everything. I’m very happy. I wanted to thank each artist who was f***ed with me“, he said Gkay on her Instagram, very emotional. The actress was also very happy after finding out that she was cited by Tata Werneck during the Multishow Award.

Despite the success of the event, Gkay received some criticism. For some people, the comedian shouldn’t be so emotional about a “party“. However, for Paraíba, the Gkay stuff represents much more than that, it is like the realization of a dream.

“It’s a project, it’s being able to bring together people, artists, fans, childhood friends, fan clubs, my mother, my brother, singers, tiktokers, all together in one place. Everyone dancing, having fun, just watching and being happy. Is too beautiful”, he declared.

The documentary about the Gkay stuff is still being recorded, according to what she showed on her social networks. However, the project should come out soon. So, in order not to miss any details, just keep an eye on the POPline.