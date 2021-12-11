Ibovespa closed at a high of 1.38% and registered for the second consecutive week of gains

(Shutterstock)

The Ibovespa regained 107 thousand points this Friday (10), after a fall of almost 2% the day before, and closed the second consecutive week with a positive balance. The Brazilian stock market rose more than indices abroad, in a session with few economic indicators, however relevant. The highlights were the inflation rates in Brazil and the United States.

Around here, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), referring to November, presented an increase of 0.95% compared to October. The variation is the largest for the month of November since 2015, but it came below the consensus of economists consulted by Refinitive, which expected monthly increase of 1.08% and annual variation of 10.88%. Analysts received the data with mixed perceptions.

“The deceleration of inflation at a higher-than-expected pace brought relief to concerns about rising prices in the local economy and this was reflected in the markets,” said Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA, highlighting the performance of retailers.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“Retailers rose this Friday, with the alleviation of the perverse combination that has been penalizing the sector in recent months due to the deterioration of the macro scenario, which includes inflation and rising interest rates,” said Nishimura.

Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, does not believe that the milder IPCA has deflated the tone hawkish from the Central Bank, which raised the base interest rate to 9.25% per year and signaled a new adjustment of 1.5 percentage points at its February meeting of next year.

“I see this high today as a correction, with the market entering a short period of an empty agenda, in which Congress will be in recess and some tensions will be eased,” Espinhel said. He recalls that the Brazilian stock market had been falling for a period of five consecutive months, discounted in relation to the entire world.

“We don’t have a ‘wonderful’ prospect ahead, but relief from negative news,” concluded the Ivest specialist.

As in Brazil, consumer inflation (CPI) in November was the main indicator of the US economic agenda. The index increased by 0.8% in November compared to October, slightly above expectations. The Refinitiv consensus pointed to a rise of 0.7% in the monthly variation.

The data is expected because it can signal which posture should be adopted by the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) in relation to the withdrawal of stimuli (tapering).

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In an earlier speech, US President Joe Biden admitted that inflation is not slowing down as desired, but the US economy is recovering well from the effects of the pandemic.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.38% at 107,758 points. The volume traded on the day was R$21.9 billion. In the week, the index accumulated positive change of 2.55%. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 advanced 1.5% to 108,025 points, in the last trades of the day.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.71% R$5.613 on purchase and R$5.614 on sale. In the week, however, the American currency accumulated a fall of 1.17%. The dollar futures for January 2022 was up 0.6% to R$ 5.631 in the last trades of the day.

In the extended session of the interest rate futures market, contracts retreated after the release of the IPCA: the DI for January 2023 dropped 18 basis points to 11.44%; DI for January 2025 dropped 25 basis points at 10.39%; and the DI for January 2027 dropped 21 basis points at 10.33%.

New York Stock Exchanges have partially recovered from yesterday’s losses. The Dow Jones Dow Jones closed up 0.60% to 35,970 points; the S&P 500 advanced 0.95% to 4,712 points; the Nasdaq closed up 0.73% at 15,630 points.

In Europe, the effect of the Ômicron variant on stock exchanges seems stronger, with the increase in the number of infections that has led some countries to adopt restrictive measures. Indices closed lower for the third day in a row. The Stoxx 600, which brings together shares of companies from 17 European countries, fell 0.3%.

Oil prices had closed higher: the January WTI rose 1.02%, US$ 71.61, a barrel; Brent, for February, advanced 0.98%, to US$ 75.15.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related