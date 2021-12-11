ICMS exemption ceiling goes up, but there is a catch

Since the start of the pandemic, car prices have soared for a variety of reasons. Whether the devaluation of the Real or the scarcity of components that reduced the supply, buying a brand new car is much more expensive than two years ago. Now imagine the cucumber this situation created for PwD car buyers, whose IPI and ICMS exemptions were linked to the price.

Gradually and slowly, however, the government began to adapt. Until July 2021, the limit for exemption from IPI was only R$ 70 thousand. In today’s money, you can barely buy a basic Hyundai HB20, let alone an automatic for PwD. That month, the government raised this ceiling to R$140,000 and the Chamber of Deputies has already approved a project for this amount to reach R$200,000.

The problem, however, remained the ICMS exemption. The tax, levied at the state level and not at the federal level like the IPI, had been limited to R$ 70 thousand for 10 years. Yesterday (9/12) the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), linked to the Ministry of Economy, approved at its 183rd Ordinary Meeting the change in value.

According to the decision of the collegiate, cars with prices of up to R$ 100,000 will be eligible for ICMS exemption. Confaz informed that “the measure expands the range of vehicles that can be purchased and meets the demands of the segment”. The catch, however, is in the next excerpt of the statement:

“Given the difficulties of the states to increase their tax exemptions, the exemption will only be applied on the value of up to R$ 70 thousand”.

In other words, as soon as the new rule comes into effect, cars with prices of up to R$100 thousand may even be eligible for ICMS exemption. However, the tax waiver will refer only up to R$ 70 thousand. What passes this amount and up to R$ 100,000 will be fully taxed. For example: a R$100,000 PwD car will be exempt from ICMS for R$70,000, the remaining R$30,000 will be charged in full. Although approved, it will still be up to the Ministry of Finance to set a date for the entry into force of the Confaz decision. It still needs to be published in the Official Gazette of the Union.