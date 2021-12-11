ICMS exemption for PCD cars goes from R$ 70 thousand to R$ 100 thousand

After 12 years, the make up (National Council on Finance Policy), announced that it will update the ceiling for exemption from ICMS in cars to PCD. The limit value, defined in 2009, was R$70 thousand. However, now, it will increase to R$100 thousand in the next few days, after the decision is published in the Official Diary of the Union. With the new roof, Confaz adjusts access to the benefit to the march of new vehicle prices, which soared in 2021.

Earlier this year, the Car Journal reported that the market for cars for the Disabled was over. The reason was simple: there were no 0-km models with automatic transmission for a price less than R$70 thousand. That is, all new vehicles eligible for the exemption exceeded the limit. However, with the new adjustment, the list of cars available to the public increased.

It is important to say that, although the ceiling value has risen, the tax exemption will be on top of the value of up to R$70 thousand. Thus, the customer will have to pay ICMS in proportion to the value of the vehicle.

Disclosure/Pixabay

Cars that enter the R$ 100,000 ceiling

With the limit of R$100 thousand, some options, even novelties, are part of the purchase possibilities of the PCD public. Among them, there are even recent releases, such as the new Fiat Pulse, which in the Drive 1.3 AT Flex version costs from R$ 92,848.

Other hatch-bodied models also enter the car list. Among them is the HB20 1.0 turbo it’s the Fiat Argo 1.8, model that topped the list of best sellers for October this year. For those looking for a sedan, there’s the Nissan Versa 1.6 Sense and even the Volkswagen Virtus 1.6.

Check out some options:

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 AT Flex : BRL 92,848

: BRL 92,848 Hyundai Crete Action : BRL 99,290

: BRL 99,290 Volkswagen T-Cross Sense 200 TSI : BRL 99,129

: BRL 99,129 Hyundai HB20 Sport 1.0 TGDI AT6 : BRL 96 190

: BRL 96 190 Chevrolet Onix 1.0 Premier Turbo : BRL 96,320

: BRL 96,320 Fiat Argo Trekking 1.8 : BRL 96,358

: BRL 96,358 Toyota Yaris XL Live 1.5 : BRL 89,240

: BRL 89,240 Nissan Versa 1.6 Sense : BRL BRL 98,990

: BRL BRL 98,990 Volkswagen Virtus 1.6 MSI : BRL 98,370

: BRL 98,370 Hyundai HB20S sedan Platinum 1.0: BRL 96,090