ID.3 and ID.4 put Volkswagen in the fight between electric cars in Brazil – 12/10/2021

Promise fulfilled. Pablo Di Si, CEO of Volkswagen South America, said he would start the brand’s new electric universe with the ID family in Brazil. Driving the ID.3 and ID.4 was to find, in fact, the new assembler connected with the present electrified.

When? And how much? For now, only inside the head of the executive who unlocks the launch strategy for the next year or early 2023. Today’s prices should target its competitors Volvo XC40, Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf, for example.

If necessary, Pablo plays the first half with dealers, who were on Wednesday with the automaker’s boss to work out details: read the part of the structure to serve customers, outlets, chargers, after-sales life.

It’s no use buying an electric car if you haven’t figured out how to charge it without having to take it to malls, gas stations or home centers on weekends. And leave it there until you “fill the tank” without generating empathy, leaving the hybrid crowd waiting longer until you charge your 100% electric.

Another bid for VW will be to guarantee routes, destinations that allow the calm use of the range of vehicles, 426 km for ID.3 and 522 km for ID.4. Both are mounted on the VW Group’s exclusive MEB platform.

Back in time, ID.3 was first introduced in 2019 at the Frankfurt International Motor Show, and I was there. ID.4 had its debut in 2020.

Around here, they are initially being shown in two versions: the First Edition Plus and the First Edition Max. Both have an electric motor with 204 horsepower and 310 Nm of torque. The battery that powers the system has 58 kWh and 77 kWh respectively. Associated with an automatic transmission with a lever positioned beside the steering wheel, on the dashboard.

But charging data point to eight hours in your box at home and, considering a quick recharge, the promise is to recover up to 80% of the battery in approximately 50 minutes, within the DC (100 kW) recharge scheme.

On the outside, the front highlights the Iq light headlamps, as in the Taos, with a LED thread joining the two pieces in the grille that has the white logo. The ID.3 silhouette looked nicer to me. The lanterns are also “very futuristic”, while in the shooting they have rims 20 on the 3 and 21 on the 4. Let’s sum it up like this.

Inside, luxury, space, comfort, simplicity and the delivery of dreams for a VW. You won’t complain about the plastic, write it down. The car is sensitive and has the latest technology, versatility in the cluster screens behind the steering wheel and in the center. In addition to the new portrait for the delivery of data from the head up display. Another hit is the design of the face-to-face key.

On the drive, intelligence. Recover energy and make driving more fun in B mode, the car protects you with sensors and control for your missteps. The ACC is a kind of lord of the streets and the 31-kilogram torque solves the request with a light touch of emotion.

Word that is left over and does not compete with the silence on board, broken by the rain that fell on the immensity of the panoramic roof. Both ID.3 and ID.4, the latter must compete with the Volvo XC40. I just hope it costs a lot less.

