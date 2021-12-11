Identical twins sharing fiance want to get pregnant at the same time in Australia – World

At Twins identical Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, are trying get pregnant at the same time of the groom who share in Perth, Australia.

According to the sisters, they measure the temperature at the same time every morning to identify if they are ovulating and even discovered that the fertile period of both happens in the same time of month. They star in an episode of the reality show “Sisters to the extreme” by TLC.

Getting pregnant at the same time is important for them because like to do everything together: eating, bathing, sleeping, working out and shopping. Their mother was the one who asked her daughters to get pregnant at the same time as their partner.

Twins share boyfriend for over 10 years

Subtitle:

According to the groom, the two like to be treated as if they were one person Photograph:

reproduction

Anna revealed no jealousy among the trisal, because the groom no longer gives preference to either of them.

Anna DeCinque Twin sharing fiance with identical sister “He never favors one. If he kisses me, he immediately kisses my sister. There’s no jealousy. There’s no separation between us. He understands that we want to be together all the time. We’re very active girls, and he needs twice as much energy.”

“They told me they felt like one person only. They want to be treated as one person,” explained Ben, who is in a relationship with the twins. for over 10 years.

Despite being engaged, the trisal has no prediction of when the wedding will be, since the union between more than two people is banned in australia. “That’s our biggest hurdle,” says Ben. “It’s totally unfair,” agree the sisters.