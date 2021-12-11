Identical twins who share a fiance want to get pregnant together

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The Australian twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque define themselves as the most identical in the world and, beyond appearances, their actions also end up following these ideas. They already share the same fiance and are now trying to get pregnant together at the same time. The information is from Extra.

The 35-year-old sisters take their temperature at the same time to see if they are ovulating until they recently discovered they were more fertile at the same time of month.

“We are three degrees above. We are ovulating, we are exactly the same”, said one of them in a video from TLC. According to the publication of the Subway, then they call the bridegroom and, after a while, the sisters appear with their legs raised against the wall, so that they can conceive together.

They definitely do everything together: eat, work, exercise, sleep, get engaged and share the same man, among other daily activities. It was their mother who asked them to get pregnant at the same time.

According to Anna, the relationship between the three is good, balanced and there is no jealousy. “There is no separation between us. He understands that we want to be together all the time. We are very active girls, and he needs twice as much energy,” she said.

