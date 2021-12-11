Idol of Grêmio enters the sights of Argentine team

Grêmio ended up being relegated after beating Atlético-MG and the parallel results didn’t help. Due to this, several players of the tricolor started to be probed by rival teams. However, a poll drew a lot of attention. He is from San Lorenzo, who would be interested in hiring a Grêmio defender. The player in question would be Walter Kannemann.

The player was revealed by San Lorenzo and stayed at the club until he was 23 years old. After that he was eventually sold to Atlas Mexico, where he played for 2 seasons.

Kannemann underwent surgery this Wednesday (8) and will have a long recovery period, between 4 to 5 months. However, his high salary can cause the athlete to leave the club. But for that to happen will depend on Grêmio’s desire to let him out, the player and any interested club. There is even speculation that the player would accept lower wages to remain in the tricolor.

San Lorenzo have not had a good season this year and will therefore look for quality reinforcements to improve their performance. Bringing home high quality silver like Kannemann would be great for that.

However, to take Kannemann to San Lorenzo he would probably have to pay Grêmio some value. Well, the player is still 30 years old, which for a defender is a good age. Therefore, it has a very acceptable market value.

But, as Kannemann receives R$ 700 thousand as a salary in the tricolor, we cannot rule out his departure. Because, Grêmio’s financial strength will significantly reduce in the 2022 season.

That was the main negative consequence of a new downgrade. In the next few days we will see if the business will move or not.

Image: Guild / Publicity