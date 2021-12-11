‘If they complain about us now, imagine before when I didn’t earn anything’

Flamengo’s top scorer spoke about the pressure of the red-black fans in an interview with Podpah this Friday

Since 2019, when it arrived at the Flamengo, Gabigol won nine titles with the red-black shirt, but this year he was by far the worst. The striker ended the season with only the cup of the Carioca Championship.

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Podpah”, this Friday (10), Gabigol spoke about the pressure of the Flamengo fans and made a comparison with that of the Corinthians.

”Corinthians don’t need much, they have to be 1-0 in the end. Flamengo has to be 5 to 0, 95% ball possession… When they win, it’s unbearable good (Flamengo’s fans), but when they lose it also pisses off. Flamengo is very wild. I keep thinking about some flamenguists from a while ago, who didn’t earn anything. Imagine… We win for ca*** and they complain. Imagine the guys there, who didn’t earn anything, not even Carioca”, he said.

”I pay the price to be the Gabigol who scores every game. Only no one sees. Nineteen fans in Brazil hate me and one loves me a lot”, he concluded.

