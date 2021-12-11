‘I’m exhausted’ · TV News

Once again, MC Gui moved the quilt with Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13. This Friday (10), the two participants were involved in a suspicious moment, which resulted in comments on social networks. Beatriz Michelle, the funkeiro’s fiancée, said: “I’m exhausted”.

Through her Twitter account, the dancer hinted that she intends to separate from the singer. “I’ll just say one thing, I just didn’t resolve my life out of respect for the family I love out here!”, she began. “But I’m exhausted, this nightmare starts again day after day, how can it, right?”, completed Bia.

In the comments of the dancer’s publication, netizens lamented MC Gui’s behavior in relation to the singer’s approach to Aline. “Woman, wait for him to leave and break up with him. You’re embarrassing nationally,” commented the follower identified as Diane.

“Before you love the family, love yourself, regardless of anything, they will always be for him! You’re awesome and you don’t deserve what’s happening on national television. There are things in life that we don’t miss, we get rid of “, said the internet user Beatriz.

In the video that went viral this Friday, the funkeiro and ex-panicat appear making suspicious movements under the duvet. You can see that Aline’s legs were in a very questionable location. Some rural reality fans even claimed that the two confined had masturbated.

On Monday (6), MC Gui and Aline had already starred in the same scene. The funkeiro’s fiancée also spoke at the time: “I saw all the scenes. I didn’t like it and I don’t accept it, but I can’t say what happened, until he explains to me what really happened. Only after talking to him will I be able to take it off my own conclusions,” she told journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

Watch the video, MC Gui’s bride posts and reactions on the web:

