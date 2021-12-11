‘I’m exhausted’ · TV News

Once again, MC Gui moved the quilt with Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13. This Friday (10), the two participants were involved in a suspicious moment, which resulted in comments on social networks. Beatriz Michelle, the funkeiro’s fiancée, said: “I’m exhausted”.

Through her Twitter account, the dancer hinted that she intends to separate from the singer. “I’ll just say one thing, I just didn’t resolve my life out of respect for the family I love out here!”, she began. “But I’m exhausted, this nightmare starts again day after day, how can it, right?”, completed Bia.

In the comments of the dancer’s publication, netizens lamented MC Gui’s behavior in relation to the singer’s approach to Aline. “Woman, wait for him to leave and break up with him. You’re embarrassing nationally,” commented the follower identified as Diane.

“Before you love the family, love yourself, regardless of anything, they will always be for him! You’re awesome and you don’t deserve what’s happening on national television. There are things in life that we don’t miss, we get rid of “, said the internet user Beatriz.

In the video that went viral this Friday, the funkeiro and ex-panicat appear making suspicious movements under the duvet. You can see that Aline’s legs were in a very questionable location. Some rural reality fans even claimed that the two confined had masturbated.

On Monday (6), MC Gui and Aline had already starred in the same scene. The funkeiro’s fiancée also spoke at the time: “I saw all the scenes. I didn’t like it and I don’t accept it, but I can’t say what happened, until he explains to me what really happened. Only after talking to him will I be able to take it off my own conclusions,” she told journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

Watch the video, MC Gui’s bride posts and reactions on the web:

I only say one thing, I just didn’t solve my life, out of respect for the family I love out here! — Bia Michelle (@biamiichelle) December 10, 2021

But I’m exhausted, this nightmare starts again day after day, how can it? — Bia Michelle (@biamiichelle) December 10, 2021

Aline and MC Gui in the position she likes most, lying on the sofa with the famous duvet 🤡 #The farm — dog and dedicated MELQUIADES 🔥⚫🔴 (@DonaDeMim2z) December 10, 2021

Do you need Aline and MC Gui to get under the duvet in this position? There is no lol. Then they will say that nothing happened. #The farm — tullium (@iltulio) December 10, 2021

It’s already lined up and mc gui again under the duvet, there’s no shame msm and neim regret it kkkk time for this mds mc’s girlfriend will still fall on his lip after all she’s seen #the farm — Carol Vasconcelos 🌵 (@CarolVa43572765) December 10, 2021

Aline and Mc Gui like this under the duvet:#farmshttps://t.co/yYCGOi844Mpic.twitter.com/5QoNrjJAoR — amateur luiza (@amador_luiza) December 10, 2021

Could it be that Léo Lins and Michelle are watching Aline and MC Gui all the time from under the duvet at the Farm? Dynho and Sthe already know that they will come out singles from the reality show, because Mirella and Victor have already asked for a divorce, but nothing of the @LeoLins and of the @_biamichelle to position themselves… #The farm — – lu ardigó 🏆🏆🏆 (@ardigo_) December 10, 2021

Someone else’s shame is Aline and mc Gui moving duvet in daylight c Marina next door, the other day it was on Rico’s side, it’s sorely missed, it makes me sick to see .. — Roo🌞🕶😘 (@Rooddias) December 10, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#62 – The Farm 13’s Biggest Disappointments” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos