“I’m more concerned about 2023 than 2022”

× reproduction

The Brazilian economy will only return to sustainable growth with the approval of reforms, such as tax and administrative. The statement is from Alan Gandelman, president of Investment Planner, in an interview with the antagonist. For him, 2023 will be a decisive year and will define whether the country will recover or enter into a deep crisis.

“I am more concerned about 2023 than 2022. We need urgent reforms. The only advantage is that, historically, in the first year of government there is a honeymoon between the Executive and the Legislative. And this can help with the approval of important topics. If that doesn’t happen in 2023, we’ll have more of the same”, he stated.

Gandelman also said Congress’s historic standstill in an election year hurts the economy.

“My biggest concern, in an election year, is the inertia of Congress in voting on important reforms and proposals. We are approaching a fourth year of government and it was hoped that tax, administrative and income tax reforms had been approved. Unfortunately, in 2022, we won’t have these reforms going ahead of the electoral process.”, he said.

The feasibility of a third-way candidacy is viewed with skepticism by the executive. According to him, historically, Brazilian elections are polarized between two candidates, with no room for alternatives.

“I am skeptical of the viability of a third way application to take off. Since the redemocratization in Brazil, we have always had two poles in the elections. I think history will repeat itself. We would all like to have a third way. For now, I find it difficult for this third way to become viable and for us to get out of this polarization”, he stated.

Watch:

More news