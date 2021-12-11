‘Immediate effect’: CEO who fired 900 for Zoom out of the company – International

The CEO of the American company Better.com, Vishal Garg (photo: Disclosure) The CEO of the American company Better.com, Vishal Garg, who last week fired 900 employees for a meeting by Zoom, was removed from the company.

The decision was announced by email to employees this Friday (12/10). In the e-mail, obtained from the Vice website, the company’s board says that Vishal “will be removed with immediate effect”. The phrase is the same one he used when he fired nearly a thousand employees in a meeting that lasted less than three minutes.

“If you are on this conference call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being fired,” the CEO said at the meeting.

In the statement, the company also says it has a consultancy contract to carry out a leadership analysis. “We have a lot of work to do and we hope that everyone can refocus on our customers and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can be proud of,” concludes the email.

Vishal Garg had already apologized for the way he acted after the fallout from his resignation. In a note, released on Tuesday (7/12), he admitted that he made a mistake and that he lacked respect with employees. “I want to apologize for the way I handled layoffs last week. I failed to show proper respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better.com. them, I was wrong in the execution,” he said.