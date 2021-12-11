In ‘A Place in the Sun’, Christian humiliates Lara and shoots dead twin: ‘It was worthless’





In the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Christian (Cauã Reymond) and Lara (Andréia Horta) will finally meet, but this meeting will be the complete opposite of what the cook expected. She will be humiliated by her loved one and expelled from the place. The scenes should air next Monday (13).

Lara will appear at the Redeemer Network headquarters looking for the twin and beg for a minute of attention when she sees him. “For God’s sake, just listen to me. I’m here because your brother was a very important person in my life and I’m investigating his death. I need to understand why he was killed,” she will say desperately.

“Well, if that’s what you want to know, I was with your fiance, yes. For one night, and that was enough. He wanted money, which apparently is what you want too, right?” he will rebut humiliating the beloved.

Lara will be shocked by the treatment she is receiving and will say that she only wants to know why her lover died. “He was killed because he wasn’t worth anything”, will shoot Christian in Renato’s skin.

“It’s a lie. You are lying. Look at me. There’s something wrong with this story, and I’m not going to rest until I find out”, the girl will start up. “Security”, will call Christian to end the conversation.