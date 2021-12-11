‘In the times of the Emperor’: Dolores mourns Nelio’s death

Daphne Bozaski is Dolores in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of “In the times of the Emperor”, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will despair when he sees Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) falling off a cliff.

After running away, the couple will be found by Tonico (Alexandre Nero) na farm in Campos dos Goytacazes. By now, the two will have become parents of a girl. The villain will then kidnap Dolores and her daughter. Nélio will go after his rival and, after a fight, Tonico will stay hanging off a cliff. The deputy will beg the boy to save his life.

– Do you swear on your father’s soul that if I save you you’ll leave us alone? – Nelio will question.

– I swear by all that is most sacred. I forget you three.

Nelio will then decide to pull him up. Tonico will thank you.

– I owe you my life, Nelio. I knew you weren’t going to screw up, you weren’t going to ruin your life forever. You deserve to be happy with Dolores and your daughter because you’re a good man, but I’m not – he’ll say, and then he’ll push Nelio.

Dolores will scream in horror. Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will appear soon after and ask what happened.

– He killed Nelio!!! Assassin!!! He pushed Nelio off the cliff! On the cliff that Nelio saved him from falling! Monster! Assassin! – she will say.

– Shut up if you don’t want to see your offspring have the same end! – Tonico will answer.

