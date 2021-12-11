In Um Lugar ao Sol, Rebeca unmasks and humiliates Barbara at dinner: ‘Pathetic’ · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will lose patience with Barbara (Alinne Moraes) during a family lunch. In Um Lugar ao Sol, the sisters don’t get along very well due to the jealousy of their father, Santiago (José de Abreu). Now, the model will discover one of the secrets of Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) wife: the theft of a short story that will win a prize in a literary competition in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the Friday (10) chapter, the two will be with Nicole (Ana Baird) and the patriarch at his mansion. The climão will start to turn sour when the redhead serves boxes of ready-made risottos, pretending to be a dish made by herself. Rebeca will immediately reveal her sister’s pretense and leave the table.

A few minutes later, the artist will confront Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) and almost unveil the secret about Barbara’s text. Lara’s rival (Andréia Horta) attributed to her a story written by a classmate named Janine (Indira Nascimento).

Rebeca will continue to pressure Nicole until she reveals her youngest’s farce. Revolted, Túlio’s wife (Daniel Dantas) will put the brunette against the wall and humiliate her. “My God, how pathetic you are, Barbara. In addition to appropriating something that isn’t even yours, you’re still coming to play superior because of it”, will mock Rebeca.

Rebeca unmasks Barbara in A Place in the Sun

Wide-open farce in the nine o’clock soap opera

Barbara won’t stay at the top for long. After Christian enters his supposed short story in a literary contest, Janine discovers she was deceived and knocks on the rich girl’s door to get her to end the lie.

Santiago’s daughter, however, will try to buy the receptionist’s silence with a piece of jewelry. The receptionist won’t be closed-mouthed for long.

After Barbara makes a new money proposal for Janine to write more texts anonymously, the writer will vent to Antônia (Betty Gofman), and both will demand that the little pattricia end her farce as a successful writer.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

