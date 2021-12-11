Incorrect use of paracetamol can cause hepatitis and even death, Anvisa alert – ONDA POÇOS

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a warning about the incorrect use of paracetamol on Friday,10.

According to the Agency, given the report of errors in the administration of doses of oral suspension of paracetamol in babies and children, it was warned that incorrect dosages of the drug can result in serious adverse events, including drug-induced hepatitis and even death. To prevent this from happening, it is important that the recommendations described in the package insert regarding the maximum daily dose and the interval between doses are followed correctly and according to the guidelines for each age group.

In order for the correct dose to be administered, people should follow the instructions of the prescribing healthcare professional and check the recommended volume, according to the weight of the baby or child. Always consult the table on the package insert and packaging (item 6. HOW SHOULD I USE THIS MEDICINE?) and use the measuring syringe or measuring cup that comes with the product.

The Agency also explains that there are different liquid formulations of acetaminophen, which can be found in pharmacies and drugstores. The differences in these pediatric formulations are related to the concentration and dose to be administered.

The medicine acetaminophen for babies is an oral suspension, with a concentration of 100 mg/mL (milligram per milliliter), usually accompanied by a measuring syringe. Paracetamol for children is an oral suspension with a concentration of 32 mg/mL, accompanied by a measuring cup.

Also according to the Agency, there is a risk associated with the use of any medication. Therefore, it is essential that the product is used correctly, following the recommendations on the package insert and the guidelines of health professionals.

notify!

The occurrence of any adverse events, including administration errors, using acetaminophen and other medications, should be recorded using the VigiMed system.

If the adverse event is identified in a health institution that has a pharmacovigilance service or an equivalent area, the professional must notify the service itself, which, in turn, complements the information and notifies via VigiMed. Quality deviations (technical complaints) must be registered by the Notivisa system.

Get the news through Onda Poços’ official journalism group on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to publish, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click on the link below:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/CVTmEflFfcs1u0YnxsfjSC