Inflation and stagnation also in 2022 – Opinion

Contrary to the fantasy world that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes lives to announce, real life insists on showing an economy that slips, with unemployment at a very high level and prices that do not stop rising, and at increasing speeds. Inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) closed the month of November with an increase of 0.95%.

The variation was lower than in October (of 1.25%). But the rise in inflation brings back some of the worst moments experienced by consumers this century.

The increase accumulated in 12 months reached 10.74% (more than the 10.67% accumulated until October). It is the biggest variation from 12 months to November since 2003 (of 11.02%), in the first year of the government headed by the PT. The increase even surpasses the worst result in 12 months registered in January 2016, of 10.71%, at the height of the crisis of President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

Minister Paulo Guedes usually says that economic activity is recovering vigorously, so that, in the graph of its evolution, it would acquire a “V” shape. The sharp drop observed in the first months of the pandemic would be followed by a vigorous recovery, which would continue. Real data shows that the recovery of the first few months after the pandemic has lost momentum. In the second and third quarters, production contracted, characterizing a technical recession. High rates of unemployment and precarious work, a drop in real income and, consequently, an increase in poverty add human drama to the coldness of the numbers.

The inflation graph, on the other hand, shows such a persistent and vigorous increase that the “V” figure was distorted, as the expansion after the pandemic is such that recent data correspond to more than double those registered before the arrival of the covid. 19. In May 2020, inflation accumulated in 12 months was 1.88%, according to the IBGE. It has been growing continuously since then and, in November, it corresponded to more than double the registered one year before (from 4.31% in 12 months in November of last year).

There are many factors that cause inflation to rise. In November, fuels continued to be the main culprits. The price of food, a villain in previous months, even surprised. In November, the IPCA food and beverage group recorded a 0.04% reduction. But the cost of housing rose 1.03%, mainly because of electricity and gas.

The government continues to promise a better life for the foreseeable future. It could not be expected to do otherwise, as 2022 is an election year. But those who know the reality disagree. In the projection of financial market analysts, inflation, which this year should be more than double the 3.75% target, will also exceed the target next year (3.5% target). Projections grow with each new weekly survey by the Central Bank. As for the economy, they are constantly decreasing. The most recent are for expansion of 4.71% this year and 0.51% in 2022. Inflation with the economy at a standstill, this is what awaits us.