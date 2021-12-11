Inflation in Bolsonaro government surpasses that of Dilma and goes to 10.74% in 12 months – Economy

Current inflation of the Bolsonaro government exceeds that of Dilma and has accumulated the highest since 2003 (photo: Photo: Evaristo SA/AFP)

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – Official inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), reached the mark of 10.74% in the 12-month period up to November, informed this Friday (10) the IBGE ( Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

This means that the IPCA in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government surpassed the rise in prices registered during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) administration. In the PT’s second term, inflation also soared in Brazil, reaching 10.71% in the 12 months up to January 2016.

The 10.74% up to November 2021 represents the highest accumulated since November 2003, the initial year of the first Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) government. At that time, the IPCA reached 11.02%.

A report in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper showed that, throughout the 21st century, Brazil has had three periods of stronger inflation, with increases of two digits in the accumulated 12-month period.

These intervals occurred precisely in the intervals between 2002 and 2003, 2015 and 2016 and now in 2021. According to economists, although the periods have differences, there is at least one issue in common: the recording of tensions or uncertainties in the political area.

Situations like this usually pressure the exchange rate and, consequently, raise the prices of various products linked to the dollar. In 2021, the higher US currency has been putting pressure on items such as fuel.

According to the disclosure made by IBGE this Friday, the IPCA changed by 0.95% in the last month of November. Pulled by gasoline, the result for the month since 2015 (1.01%).

Despite having been at a high level, the rate for the last month of November (0.95%) came in below financial market forecasts. Analysts consulted by the Bloomberg agency projected a variation of 1.10% for the period.

The data for November signals a deceleration -smaller advance – compared to October. At the time, the rise in the IPCA had been 1.25%.

In 12 months, the IPCA (10.74%) is far from the ceiling of the inflation target pursued by the BC (Central Bank). The ceiling of 5.25% in 2021. The center of 3.75%.

According to the IBGE, seven of the nine groups of products and services surveyed had high prices in November. The biggest change (3.35%) and the main impact (0.72 percentage point) came from transport.

The group was influenced by fuel prices, especially gasoline (7.38%). The item, once again, had the main individual impact on the IPCA for the month (0.46 percentage point).

There was also an increase in ethanol prices (10.53%). The product accounted for the second biggest impact on the IPCA, of 0.10 percentage point. Diesel oil, in turn, advanced 7.48%, and vehicle gas, 4.30%.

With the result of November, gasoline accumulates high of 50.78% in 12 months. Ethanol registers an increase of 69.40% in the accumulated result. Diesel rose 49.56%.

“There is an inflation of basic inputs, such as fuel, and this helps to spread the rise in prices throughout the economy. Diesel oil, even if it is not widely used by families, increases the cost of shipping products”, says economist Andr Braz, from FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundao Getulio Vargas).

In November, housing grew 1.03%. It was the second biggest impact (0.17 percentage point) among the groups in the IPCA. The segment was pressured, once again, by more expensive electricity (1.24%).

EFFECT OF BLACK FRIDAY

The two groups that registered price declines in November were health and personal care (-0.57%) and food and beverages (-0.04%).

In the second case, IBGE associated the result mainly with a decrease in food outside the home (-0.25%). This reduction was influenced by the drop in snack prices (-3.37%).

“Black Friday helps explain the drop in both snacks and personal care items. We observed several snack promotions, especially in fast-food chains during the period. And, in the case of personal care items, several national brands gave discounts in product prices in November,” explained IBGE analyst Pedro Kislanov, IPCA manager.

“In Brazil, unlike other countries, discounts are not centered on a single day. Discounts end up being given throughout the month,” he added.

These offers are likely to be followed by a price reset in December, projects Mirella Hirakawa, senior economist at manager AZ Quest. “Discount comes and goes,” he says.

With the possible recovery of prices, AZ Quest started to estimate a 0.87% increase in the December IPCA. The previous forecast was 0.74%.

INPC RISES 10.96% IN 12 MONTHS

The IBGE also informed this Friday that the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) rose 0.84% ​​in November, below the result of October (1.16%).

In 12 months, the indicator accumulates high of 10.96%. It is below the 11.08% observed in the previous period.

The INPC assesses the prices of goods and services with the greatest weight in the consumption of lower-income families (between one and five minimum wages). It is used as a reference to correct benefits such as pensions and minimum wages.

CONCERN FOR 2022

According to analysts, the reflexes of high inflation do not end in 2021 and also represent a concern for 2022.

Inflationary pressure, combined with higher interest rates, has reduced economic growth projections for the next year. The two factors, together, make it difficult for families to consume, the engine of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The GDP is already showing signs of stagnation in Brazil.

The inflationary escalation took shape in the country throughout the pandemic. At first, there was a spike in food prices and then in fuel prices.

The rise in the dollar amid political turmoil in Brazil and the advance of agricultural and oil commodities in the international market help to explain the behavior of these prices.

In 2021, there was an additional ingredient: the water crisis. The scarcity of rain raised electricity generation costs, expanding the use of thermal plants, which are more expensive. The reflection was the highest electricity bill in Brazilian homes.

In an attempt to curb inflation, the Copom (BC Monetary Policy Committee) has been raising the basic interest rate, the Selic. On Wednesday (8), the collegiate increased the rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year.

The financial market projects an IPCA of 10.18% in the 12-month period up to December 2021, according to the median of the Focus bulletin. The most recent survey was released on Monday (6) by BC.

To close the year to date in two digits, inflation would need to rise close to 0.68% in December, calculates Pedro Kislanov, manager of the IPCA. In December 2020, for example, the index rose 1.35%.

For 2022, the financial market is projected for a 5.02% increase in the IPCA in 12 months. The estimate is above next year’s inflation target ceiling of 5%. In other words, it would be the second consecutive year of the BC’s reference measure.

“The lower inflation forecast for 2022, close to 5%, but comes from a year in which the increase should be above 10%. A lot. It mainly affects families that cannot defend themselves from the price increase while the economy is cooled”, analyzes the economist Andr Braz, from FGV Ibre.