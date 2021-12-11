Inflation in the US reaches its highest accumulated in 12 months since 1982

Food and fuel are among the most volatile consumer goods that helped increase the index in the country

THE inflation US United States rose 0.8% in November compared to October, and reached a cumulative 6.8% in the last 12 months, which represents the highest rate recorded in the country since 1982. The information was released this Friday, 10, by the country’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The accumulated until November was above the forecasts of most analysts, who expected a rate above 6%, however, without approaching 7%, as happened. Excluding food and fuel prices, which are the most volatile, core inflation in November was 0.5%, with an annual rate of 4.9%. The amount paid for energy rose the most last month, at 3.5%, while food products rose by 0.7%, according to a government report.

Fuel prices, in turn, increased 6.1% in November, reaching a cumulative 58.1% in 12 months. The indices released this Friday put more pressure on the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is responsible for the US monetary policy, in the face of demands for the promotion of full employment and price stability. In November, the Fed kept the country’s interest rate ranging from zero to 0.25% and announced the beginning of a reduction in liquidity injections by US$ 15 billion per month. A soaring inflation, as shown in the data, could lead the top of the American central bank to accelerate the pace or the amount of withdrawal of stimulus to the economy.

*With information from EFE