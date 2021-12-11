Intel Confirms Launch of Arc GPUs for Q1 2022

Company made the announcement through a gameplay trailer of the new GPUs

THE Intel confirmed this Friday (10) that the new Arc GPUs will be launched in the first quarter of next year. The information was released through a trailer prepared for the The Game Awards 2021, an event that took place during the night of Thursday and early Friday morning.

The video presented demonstrates some brief gameplay features of different games running around with the support of Intel Arc GPU. The games present in the video are: Rublic Riders, Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Rift Breaker, hitman lll and Arcadegeddon.

Below you can see the trailer released by Intel during the The Game Awards 2021.



Details

Despite recent rumors about a likely delay in the brand’s debut in the graphics card industry, Intel kept the previously disclosed date of the first quarter of 2022. The released clip starts with the phrase “a new player has entered the game”, which seems to be a clear reference to the fact that the company is making its debut in the field of GPUs.

THE Intel didn’t demonstrate the look of his new graphics card in this trailer. The video ends showing some devices displaying the architecture logo Intel Arc, like a monitor, desktop and notebook, which doesn’t necessarily mean that the new Arc GPUs for desktops and laptops will arrive together.

The brand took the opportunity to leave, in the fine print of the final screen, a message stating that results are based on systems and components using internal platforms from Intel. In addition, the company clarifies that these published results “are shown for informational purposes only”, which should indicate that some parts of the video are just simulations.

What does seem revealing is the image of the GPU being powered by a single 8-pin connector.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Intel