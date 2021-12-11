Issue #593 to #597: Germany under new management, vaccine passport, Bolsonaro PF, threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine and crisis in Capes | The subject

The Subject is published Monday through Friday, but you can enjoy the weekend to hear all the episodes:

After 16 years, the Merkel era came to an end last Wednesday (8), when the Parliament confirmed Olaf Scholz as chancellor. Right away, at the gates of winter, the Social Democrat will have to face the cooling of the pandemic — and the resistance of part of the population to get vaccinated. This will be “an absolute priority for the new government”, says Kai Enno Lehmann, professor of International Relations at USP. Angela Merkel and her successor have been working together on measures in this area. After the transition, however, conflicts over less consensual issues may emerge. After all, the formed coalition is the first, since the middle of the last century, to house three distinct and “ideologically very different” parties (greens and liberals complete the trio). “They are unnatural partners, and this will generate a lot of debate”, especially regarding the long-delayed reform of the pension system. Among the agreements, he points out investment in the transition to a greener economy – which, predicts the professor, threatens to put more pressure on the European Union’s negotiations with Brazil. In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Kai also analyzes the long Merkel period. According to him, the scientist who became one of the most influential policies in the world “incarnated very well” the stability that Germany sought and managed to achieve, even in the face of successive global turmoil. Merkel’s Christian Democracy was defeated at the polls, but the chancellor leaves the scene with high popularity. “She has a cautious profile, but when the opportunity presents itself, she takes it”, he summarizes. “And this cold way of dealing with crises won the Germans over.”

Issue #594: Why it is necessary to require a vaccination passport

Anvisa’s recommendation, issued almost a month ago, is direct as to the need to prevent access to Brazil by travelers not immunized against Covid. In its technical notes, the agency considers that this is a global movement given the increase in the number of cases and the emergence of the omicron variant, more transmissible. In an interview with Renata Lo Prete, journalist Isabela Camargo, GloboNews reporter in Brasília, observes that Anvisa’s attitude was supported by states and municipalities, in addition to being reiterated by the Federal Court of Auditors. But none of this is enough in a case involving borders nationals, recalls the journalist: “only a federal government decree can establish the requirement for a vaccine passport.” And, in the face of blatant opposition from Jair Bolsonaro, even an interministerial meeting to deal with the issue was canceled – shortly after Supreme Minister Luís Roberto Barroso demanded a position from the Executive within 48 hours. For Rosana Richtmann, an infectious disease specialist at Instituto Emílio Ribas, this proof and the test certificate are essential to protect Brazilians from the micron. “It is almost another virus, compared to previous variants”, he says. “And the problem is that others will come”. The doctor cites the case of yellow fever, whose vaccine has been required for decades by at least 100 countries, as an example that “individual freedom must be limited when it has an impact on the collective good”. And it reinforces that, for the country’s security, actions by local administrators are not enough: “the federal government must act”.

Issue #595: The rigging of the Federal Police

Since the beginning of his term, the president of the Republic has been clear about his subordination project.. At the fateful ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020, he promised to change the director general and the minister of justice, if necessary — and he did so. “We are not here for fun”, he declared at the event. Since then, the “process of taking over the PF by the “pocketnarismo” has accelerated, as defined by Allan de Abreu, a reporter for the Piauí magazine. In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, he describes the political connections that led to the current “DG”, Paulo Gustavo Maiurino, known to subordinates as a “captive delegate”, due to his little experience in investigations. The journalist observes that, by decreeing the end of “secrecy” in the corporation, during an internal event in May, Maiurino was actually throwing open the directive to make the PF a “political police” in the hands of the president. The journalist recalls other exchanges in which “trusted people” of the Executive took over positions of directors or superintendents, carrying “not so auspicious resumes” and especially cites the persecution of delegate Felipe Leal — who, after investigating suspicious departures from colleagues, ended up being removed from the investigation investigating Bolsonaro’s interference in the PF. Renata and Allan trace the history of the corporation’s conquest of autonomy and protagonism from the 2000s onwards. “Now it’s the opposite”, compares Allan. “A delegate told me: what the institution took years to build was destroyed in months.”

Topic #596: Ukraine – will there be invasion of Russia?

As of mid-November, the Ukrainian intelligence service estimated at 90,000 Russian soldiers deployed to the border between the two countries. The United States suggests it could be double that, in what it sees as preparations for an offensive starting in January. And they threaten to impose new sanctions on an old adversary, who in turn implies a willingness to pay per view. From Russia’s perspective, it is NATO (US-led alliance) that intends to cross the “red line” trying to attract to its cadres the most strategic of the former Soviet republics. To analyze this re-enactment of the Cold War, the subject of a teleconference between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Renata Lo Prete receives Guga Chacra. The Globo commentator in New York begins by reminding that “Ukraine has been part of the Russian nation feeling” since the time of the tsars and that this has not changed after the end of the USSR in 1991. To explain the current tension, he rescues the previous chapter, which took place in 2014, when a pro-Western inflection movement in Ukraine ended with Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Just as seven years ago, says Guga, the Americans do not intend and would hardly be able to move into Putin’s neighborhood. With other problems to solve, Biden hopes, at best, to maintain influence and “a certain stability in Europe”. As for Putin, although he is promoting the largest deployment of a military contingent in Eastern Europe in decades, it is still too early to determine whether he intends to go all the way.

Topic #597: Capes – the postgraduate crisis



From September to December of this year, due to a court decision, hundreds of researchers from the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel were unable to carry out the evaluation of master’s and doctoral courses. Many of them blame the presidency of the body, linked to the Ministry of Education, which would not have resorted to higher levels with due speed to reverse this situation. Amidst this impasse, and in the face of a series of other complaints, at least 114 researchers from four areas left Capes, in an unprecedented movement. In this episode, Renata Lo Prete welcomes former Education Minister and former Capes director Renato Janine Ribeiro and O Globo newspaper reporter Paula Ferreira to explain the issue. Paula presents the researchers’ arguments, according to which postgraduate studies in Brazil “is no longer a State policy”. They also point out a lack of guidelines and consultations with technicians – the president of Capes, the third to occupy the position in the Bolsonaro government, rejects all accusations. Renato recalls that, in Brazilian scientific production, “the basis of everything is evaluation”, a “cheap” job, which costs the government only the evaluators’ expenses. To explain the importance of Capes, Janine recalls that almost all science in Brazil takes place in graduate school. As in other areas, he emphasizes that, for science, it is essential to have a plan “that says what are the priorities for the future”.