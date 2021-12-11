“It was supposed to be hex”. President of Atlético-MG celebrates without forgetting the past – 12/10/2021

There were 50 years of waiting between the first Brazilian Championship won by Atlético-MG and the title of 2021. The party for the second victory could actually be the celebration of the club’s sixth trophy in the Brasileirão. At least in the opinion of the president of Galo, Sérgio Batista Coelho. The athletic president is in Rio de Janeiro for the party organized by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in which the best of the competition will be awarded.

At the entrance to the event, the president alvinegro showed that despite the title he won last week, the memory of the times the club almost got there remains strong. “One of the things I like to make clear to everyone, going back in the past, is that today we are being bi, but it was supposed to be hexa. If it weren’t for the disastrous and even dubious arbitrations in 77, 80, 85 [o Galo também foi vice em 99], we would be six times champions today. So we have this feeling of injustice. But life goes on, let’s continue the work because what happened will not come back,” said Sérgio Coelho at the entrance to the party, which takes place at the CBF headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca.

In addition to the national title, another reason for the celebration of Atlético’s president is the return of the public to the stadiums, which took place at the beginning of the Brasileirão second round and in the final stages of the Copa do Brasil and Taça Libertadores. Especially for Rooster, who did very well in every way. The team became practically unbeatable in a crowded Mineirão and still made a lot of money. There are already almost R$ 40 million at the box office in the season and on Sunday there is the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR.

“This year 2021 was a year that continued the lack of public on the field, and football without an audience is very sad. But all clubs won this stage, we are returning to normality. And Atlético-MG did well in 2021, achieved the goal of being champion of the Brazilian Nationals, and we have chances in the Copa do Brasil. We know the difficulties, qualified opponents, two difficult matches. But that’s it, we’re happy. We got our bi, 50 years, right? For the greatness of the Atlético-MG that’s a long time.”

Will Atlético-MG lose anyone?

In Brazilian football, clubs need to sell players. It’s a fact, even to close the accounts. We don’t have anyone for sale, our wish is for everyone to stay. If there is any proposal that is good for Rooster, good for the athlete, we can negotiate. Considering that you will trade a player, we will bring others of the same level

How was the hiring of the Hulk?

We have a department called CIGA (Rooster Information Center), and every player we’re going to hire is thoroughly researched. And when we went to hire the Hulk, he was nominated by CIGA. There were criteria in hiring, it was not simply taking risks. We haven’t done that at Atlético-MG since I joined. As a candidate, at the end of last year, I said we needed a defender, left-back, midfielder, midfielder and forward, and we brought them all. Striker, then, in addition to the Hulk, we brought Diego Costa.

Are you afraid of losing Diego Costa?

No, it has a contract until the end of the year. We are very satisfied with him and I believe he is also very satisfied with Atlético-MG

What is the Christmas present after the title? Copa do Brasil, reinforcements?

The Copa do Brasil is a very difficult dispute. It’s not easy to win this Cup in Brazil, our opponent is very qualified, it’s very tough. And reinforcements… We don’t have any reinforcements being traded. They talk about one player and another, but it’s all speculation. I can guarantee that there are no players that we are currently negotiating with.