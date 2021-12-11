Italian priest accused of dealing drugs, embezzling money and carrying out orgies is sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison

PRATO — Father Francesco Spagnesi was sentenced on Tuesday to 3 years and 8 months in prison after having signed a plea agreement with the court in the city of Prato, Italy. The 40-year-old parish priest has been detained since September 14 on suspicion of international drug trafficking, fraud and embezzlement of church money.

‘Depraved and heinous’: Brazilian is convicted of rape of a 4-year-old girl in the US

Spagnesi will serve his sentence providing social services and will undergo treatment in a therapeutic community to try to get rid of his drug addiction. He was found guilty of stealing money donated by the faithful and using it to finance drug use in gay orgies that were held without any kind of security protocol in the middle of a pandemic.

Among the drugs trafficked by the priest was GBL, known as “liquid ecstasy”, used by rapists. The Italian Public Ministry also accused the priest of having embezzled around 200,000 euros from the church and used the funds to buy narcotics. In April of this year, he was even prevented from accessing the parish’s account.

In the USA:CEO who laid off 900 employees for Zoom is removed from the company

During the process, the priest admitted part of the crimes and, for that reason, managed to make an agreement with the court. Spagnesi, however, denied the charge of having unprotected sex in orgies, despite knowing he was HIV positive.

According to the newspaper “Corriere Della Sera”, this accusation had no weight in the conviction because the priest’s boyfriend tested negative for HIV. Defendant’s lawyers also claimed that Spagnesi always warned his partners and that he was not contagious because he was taking antiviral drugs.

When he was arrested in September, Spagnesi apologized for what he had done. He attributed his conduct to drug abuse.

Founder of Wikileaks:British court accepts appeal that moves Julian Assange one step closer to extradition to the US

“I no longer recognize myself, the whirlwind of cocaine has swallowed me,” said the priest at the time he was arrested.

“The drug made me betray the people in the parish, it made me tell lies, it made me act in a way that makes me ashamed. Now I’m HIV positive and I apologize to everyone,” he added.