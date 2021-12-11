Ivete Sangalo puts a photo in the mirror and her panties are hanging attracts attention

Detail stole the scene in the selfie (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@ivetesangalo)

Ivete Sangalo arrived all mighty after receiving the trophy for “Performance of the Year” at the Multishow Awards this Wednesday (8). In stretching, the singer posed in front of the mirror and posted some photos with her look and make up intact at dawn. What she didn’t notice is that the photo caught a pair of panties hanging in the shower stall! The public, who doesn’t miss anything, drew attention to the piece.

“Miga, the panties are hanging”, warned the presenter Priscilla Freire. “What about the panties, washcloths or whatever?”, asked a fan. “The panties hang in the shower box. I love you,” she said again, laughing. “Mom, run here… if even Ivete hangs her panties in the shower box, why can’t I?”, joked the Famosando profile.

Photo of the singer became a joke (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@ivetesangalo)

Before the click became a meme, Veveta entertained the fans in a relaxed moment on the Multishow stage with Xuxa. The two pretended they were going to kiss her on the mouth. Then, the singer thanked for the award after two difficult years with the pandemic.

“I would like to thank my fans for all the support I received. I will dedicate this award to my princesses, who arrived to brighten the lives of Mom, Marina and Helena; my son Marcelo, and Dad, who is watching us at home . I love you,” he said.