Johnny Depp’s replacement appears in Fantastic Beasts 3 video

Warner Bros Pictures released a video commemorating the Harry Potter saga. In it is a short teaser of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (Fantastic Beasts 3).

The publication on the studio’s social networks promises a full trailer on Monday (13), but we can already see some news of the upcoming film.

Among these is Mads Mikkelsen’s first appearance as Grindelwald, taking on the role of Johnny Depp, who played the character at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts and beyond.

The preview doesn’t reveal much about the film’s plot, but it does hint that the magical world remains in chaos after the events of the second feature film with Newt Scamander.

Watch the video for Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts 3, below.

Fantastic Animals 3 is scheduled to debut in 2022

The cast again features Eddie Redmayne as the protagonist Newt Scamander. He is joined by Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Mads Mikkelsen.

David Yates returns to direct, while Steve Kloves and JK Rowling, author of the original books, sign the script. It is worth remembering that Rowling also wrote the text for the second film.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, from the Harry Potter franchise, premieres on April 15, 2022.