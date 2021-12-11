Joy blackmails Christian and dies tragically; find out how· TV news

Character of Lara Tremouroux, Joy will leave her motherless son, and her husband, Ravi (Juan Paiva), widower in A Place in the Sun. After discovering the secret of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), she will blackmail the faker and tear out his money. The graffiti artist will use the money for graffiti and will die when falling off a building in one of her adventures in the nine o’clock soap opera.

Before, the audience will see the young woman and her family move to a needy community and be left in misery after the driver is fired at the behest of Túlio (Daniel Dantas). He will go through a lot of difficulties because he will fight like his foster brother and will not accept his help.

The two will only make up after Ravi gets into a lot of trouble and gets arrested. The usurper of Renato’s identity will post bail and take care of Francisco, the baby of the young couple who will be sick. That’s when the driver’s family will return to the apartment they currently live in the plot.

Next, Joy will catch an argument between her husband and the Redeemer network director and put pressure on him. Ravi will then tell Christian’s biggest secret. Joy will use the hoax to extract money from the suit without the driver knowing. She will buy many paints and will leave determined to make her mark in several high points in Rio de Janeiro

Joy will have the help of two friends to hang from a rope so that she can paint a building, even though she is aware of the danger of falling. During graffiti, the rope will accidentally come out of your hands, and Francisco’s mother will be dangling by her feet. “Dude, Joy! Take my arm,” one of the guys will say.

Ravi (Juan Paiva) cries in the soap opera scene

The angry housewife will not be able to reach him. The rope will loosen completely, and it will plummet to its death. At the same time, the audience will follow Ravi’s despair. He will miss the woman and go after her, covering various points of the Marvelous City.

Ravi’s Pain and Despair

The humble boy will see his beloved fall and die. The soap opera will jump from tragedy to the wake of the graffiti artist. “How did that happen, Chris? Joy could have her stuff, but it didn’t hurt anyone. Besides, I don’t want my son to suffer from this hole in his chest. He doesn’t have anyone in the world now.” Juan Paiva’s character will despair in front of her husband Barbara (Alinne Moraes).

“How come there’s no one, Ravi? Your son now has you. And, more than ever, your challenge is to grow up as a father, to create sense, to be able to support your boy”, will respond Christian, shaken by the situation and if feeling guilty about giving money to the graffiti artist.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

