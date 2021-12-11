Judgment result on fire at the Kiss nightclub goes out today – 12/10/2021

The result of the judgment on the fire at the Kiss nightclub will be handed down today, at the Foro Central de Porto Alegre, after the four defendants were heard by the jury. The decision was scheduled for yesterday, but was postponed after the Public Ministry asked for a reply to the lawyers’ defenses at around 11:40 pm. This will be the 10th day of judgment.

Starting at 10 am, defense attorneys will have two hours to sustain the charge. After a break, another two hours will be opened for the rejoinders from the defense benches, which should start at 1:15 pm.

Afterwards, Judge Orlando Faconi Neto meets with the Defense Council for a vote. The verdict will be handed down later today, according to the Public Ministry.

Panic photos and videos

The ninth day of trial for the fire at the Kiss nightclub was shown with photos of the bodies of some of the 242 victims and videos of moments of panic by prosecutors Lucia Helena Callegari and David Medina, who serve in the prosecution of the Jury for the defendants.

The exhibition of the images provoked the departure of some family members from the salon. The scenes were not shown in the YouTube broadcast of the trial.

In one of the records, the corpses were accumulated in the bathroom, where around 180 people were found dead, as they mistook the place for an emergency exit. In another, the bodies were lined up side by side on the floor of a CDM (Municipal Sports Center) gym.

Prosecutors also presented videos of the tragedy. One of them revealed the moment of transporting the corpses, inside black bags, which took place on the day of the fire on January 27, 2013.

Judgment

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple homicides and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

(*With information from Hygino Vasconcellos, collaboration for UOL, in Porto Alegre)