Juliana Caetano puts her cell phone under her butt and shows unusual skill

Juliana Caetano, the Bonde do Forró singer, loves to share her unusual skills with fans on social media. Recently, for example, she posted a video of her climbing an iron bar, thrilling internet users with a specific detail: your butt.

In this ocasion, the artist was wearing very short denim shorts. When climbing into the dangerous place, Juliana stole the scene with the large part of her body. cheeky, the famous still left the cell phone in a strategic position, so that his admirers would not miss any detail of the daring moment.

On the social networks, the video went viral and was quickly surrounded by raves and exciting messages from netizens. “What a delight this Juliana is”, said a boy. “I loved Ju, post more”, asked for another. “Delight, you always destroy my muse”, declared another admirer. “So perfect”, praised one more.

Juliana denies departure from the Forró tram

In recent months, echoed the news that Juliana Caetano would leave the Bonde do Forró group, after the return of the former singer of the band, Anne Liss. However, the singer made a point of making clear her permanence in the group and explained how the concerts will be performed with the two artists.

“There are people asking: ‘Juliana, are you going to leave the Bonde do Forró because she came back?’, no! I didn’t get off the Forró tram. Unfortunately I won’t sing with Anne, she goes one way and I go the other. I hope to do some shows with her too, right, because I’m a big fan.”, said the famous woman. “But it’s to meet the demand there, there are a lot of people wanting the Bonde do Forró, and it’s not enough for everyone. And it’s every fan’s dream, right, for her to return to Bonde do Forró. And she’s back, along with some old singers from the band.”, added Juliana Caetano.

Juliana Caetano’s Waxing

And speaking of Juliana Caetano, the singer recently answered a question from fans about her waxing. In this ocasion, an internet user wanted to know if she leaves her intimate part “scraped or with a moustache”.

“Look, when we’re teenagers, at puberty, then a little is born.”, said the famous woman, who then issued an alert: “But it can’t scrape. Because otherwise it gets thick.”, said the brunette. “But now I have laser hair removal, everything is fine. There’s no fur, thank God, it’s all right!”, guaranteed Juliana Bonde.