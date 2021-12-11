Jury convicts defendants in Kiss nightclub case and announces penalties

Judge Orlando Faccini Neto, responsible for the trial of those involved in the Club Kiss case, announced early this Friday (10) the conviction of the four defendants and also determined the penalty for each of them.

For Elissandro Spohr, the sentence is 22 years and 6 months of imprisonment in a closed regime. For Mauro Hoffmann, another partner at the club, it is 19 years and 6 months, also in a closed regime.

Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Bonilha Leão, members of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, will serve 18 years in prison.

All defendants were convicted of simple manslaughter with eventual intent.

Orlando also decreed the arrest of the four defendants and waived the use of handcuffs, but the Court of Justice decreed habeas corpus to one of the defendants and the judge extended it to the others. So none of them will be arrested.

With the sentences defined, both the defendants and the Public Ministry can appeal the decision, but the courts will only be able to modify the penalty or determine the realization of a new judgment, without modifying the decision of the jurors.

